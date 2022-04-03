£113 million outlined to help people at risk from long-term unemployment in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

£113 million outlined to help people at risk from long-term unemployment in Scotland

By Ross Hempseed
April 3, 2022, 12:05 am
Funding has been allocated to help those at risk of long-term unemployment. Photo by Geoff Robinson
The Scottish Government has outlined a massive £113 million worth of funding for employability services to help those most at-risk from long-term unemployment.

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation and the Child Poverty Delivery Plan has highlighted the need for a nuanced approach to getting people back to work.

The aim is to tailor services to individuals so that they fund employment and remain in work.

Organisations including; local governments, charities and colleges are joining together using the No One Left Behind approach.

Both utilising the knowledge of local services, the scheme will benefit residents and meet the demands of the local job market.

The scheme aims to help bring thousands of people across Scotland out of poverty.

This is relevant as the UK is suffering from a rise in living costs brought about by the Ukraine crisis and the global recovery from Covid-19.

£113 million fund to help those at risk of long-term unemployment.

Beginning on April 1, the price cap on energy was raised, with households already struggling to survive now paying up to 50% more for their gas and electricity.

Employment Minister and Moray MSP, Richard Lochhead, said: “Redesigning services with the user in mind is part of the bold steps we’re taking to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“If delivering on our objectives involves change to get a better outcome for the people of Scotland, we won’t duck from that challenge.

“We have always been clear that No One Left Behind places people at the centre of employability services and support, to give them help tailored to their specific needs.

“I’m pleased that in 2022/23, we can invest up to £113 million to support those at risk of long-term unemployment.

“This investment will build on existing support to deliver more localised help around employability and skills to people most disadvantaged in the labour market.

“It will also align more closely with other local services in housing, justice, advice, and health.”

