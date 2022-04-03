£113 million outlined to help people at risk from long-term unemployment in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has outlined a massive £113 million worth of funding for employability services to help those most at-risk from long-term unemployment.

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation and the Child Poverty Delivery Plan has highlighted the need for a nuanced approach to getting people back to work.

The aim is to tailor services to individuals so that they fund employment and remain in work.

Organisations including; local governments, charities and colleges are joining together using the No One Left Behind approach.

Both utilising the knowledge of local services, the scheme will benefit residents and meet the demands of the local job market.

The scheme aims to help bring thousands of people across Scotland out of poverty.

This is relevant as the UK is suffering from a rise in living costs brought about by the Ukraine crisis and the global recovery from Covid-19.

£113 million fund to help those at risk of long-term unemployment.

Beginning on April 1, the price cap on energy was raised, with households already struggling to survive now paying up to 50% more for their gas and electricity.

Employment Minister and Moray MSP, Richard Lochhead, said: “Redesigning services with the user in mind is part of the bold steps we’re taking to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“If delivering on our objectives involves change to get a better outcome for the people of Scotland, we won’t duck from that challenge.

“We have always been clear that No One Left Behind places people at the centre of employability services and support, to give them help tailored to their specific needs.

“I’m pleased that in 2022/23, we can invest up to £113 million to support those at risk of long-term unemployment.

“This investment will build on existing support to deliver more localised help around employability and skills to people most disadvantaged in the labour market.

“It will also align more closely with other local services in housing, justice, advice, and health.”