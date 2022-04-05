Met Office updates weather warning as heavy snow starts falling across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow has been updated on Tuesday morning.

It originally forecast heavy snowfall across the Highlands, Moray and Grampian from 4pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.

However, with snow already falling across much of the north and north-east, this warning has been updated to last between 6am on Tuesday until 10pm the same day.

In coastal areas including Fraserburgh and Nairn, the morning’s snow is likely to turn to rain or sleet by the afternoon.

Areas further inland including Aviemore and Dufftown are more likely to have snow further into the afternoon and into the evening.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Snow across northern parts of Scotland Tuesday 0600 – 2200 ❄️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/As5GMGQF8A — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2022

School closure

One Aberdeenshire nursery will remain closed on Tuesday as a result of the bad weather.

Uryside Nursery will not open today due to staff being unable to get to and from work safely.

Travel disruption

As with most weather warnings for snow, the Met Office has issued with it a reminder to anyone travelling in affected regions that their journeys might be subject to delays.

Gritters will be out on the roads trying to ensure they are safe for the public to use, which you can track here.

Traffic Scotland have urged anyone using the Aberdeen bypass on Tuesday to take care as snow has already begun building up on the road.

Some train services have been forced to operate at a reduced speed, meaning journeys could be delayed. These restrictions are currently in place on the west coast between Fort William and Mallaig, but could be used on other routes as the day goes on.

A number of CalMac ferry services to the Western Isles have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Any passengers hoping to use the ferries on Tuesday should check their Twitter page for all updates to sailing schedules.