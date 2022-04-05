Met Office updates weather warning as heavy snow starts falling across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Met Office updates weather warning as heavy snow starts falling across Scotland

By Lauren Robertson
April 5, 2022, 7:38 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 10:37 am
Snow on Aberdeenshire rooftops
Snowy rooftops in Aberdeen. Photo by Scott Baxter/DCT Media

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for snow has been updated on Tuesday morning.

It originally forecast heavy snowfall across the Highlands, Moray and Grampian from 4pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.

However, with snow already falling across much of the north and north-east, this warning has been updated to last between 6am on Tuesday until 10pm the same day.

In coastal areas including Fraserburgh and Nairn, the morning’s snow is likely to turn to rain or sleet by the afternoon.

Areas further inland including Aviemore and Dufftown are more likely to have snow further into the afternoon and into the evening.

School closure

One Aberdeenshire nursery will remain closed on Tuesday as a result of the bad weather.

Uryside Nursery will not open today due to staff being unable to get to and from work safely.

Travel disruption

As with most weather warnings for snow, the Met Office has issued with it a reminder to anyone travelling in affected regions that their journeys might be subject to delays.

Gritters will be out on the roads trying to ensure they are safe for the public to use, which you can track here.

Traffic Scotland have urged anyone using the Aberdeen bypass on Tuesday to take care as snow has already begun building up on the road.

A947 north of Oldmeldrum on Tuesday morning. Picture by Cheryl Livingstone.

Some train services have been forced to operate at a reduced speed, meaning journeys could be delayed. These restrictions are currently in place on the west coast between Fort William and Mallaig, but could be used on other routes as the day goes on.

A number of CalMac ferry services to the Western Isles have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Any passengers hoping to use the ferries on Tuesday should check their Twitter page for all updates to sailing schedules.

