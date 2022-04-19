Competition entries open for Royal National Mod 2022 in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries are now open for this year’s Royal National Mod.

Competitors wishing to take part in the 2022 event, taking place between October 14 – 22 in Perth, have until 10pm on July 15 to submit their entries.

This year’s event will return to a range of in-person competitions, alongside the retention of some online competitions and the launch of some exciting new categories.

It will be the first time the city of Perth has hosted the 130-year-old event celebrating Gaelic language and culture since 2004.

Some competitions will remain online

The full list of competitions taking place including singing, bàrdachd, instrumental, drama and Highland dancing categories can be found in the mòd syllabuses at www.ancomunn.co.uk/nationalmod/syllabus and entries can be submitted at enter.ancomunn.co.uk.

On the back of delivering successful online competitions for the previous two Royal National Mòds due to the pandemic, some online competitions will remain, including solo singing, instrumental, and choral categories for juniors and seniors alike.

The online competitions and performances will be showcased via The Royal National Mod’s social media channels as part of the event in October.

New competitions

This year there will be a number of new competitions:

Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands): junior competition syllabus. Winning bands receiving a recording session experience with Wee Studio in Stornoway.

TikTok competition and Sruth: an event aimed at encouraging more natural conversation among young people, will be launched.

Accompanied choirs’ competition: senior competition for harmony singing groups consisting of between five and ten singers.

The CalMac Competition: a solo singing contest, open to adult learners.

Senior piping events: will now feature A & Premier and B Grade competitions, and both grades will have a Pìobaireachd, and March, Strathspey and Reel event.

More information on these new additions can be found at www.ancomunn.co.uk

Some changes to note

This year also sees a revision of the numbering for competitions and updates to competition rules. Competitors asked to familiarise themselves with all regulations before entering.

An Comunn Gàidhealach has decided to relax the rules on fluency this year for mòd 2022 and for mòd 2023, so that choirs with lower fluency levels may compete.

The rules for The Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy and The Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich competitions remain as they were with no points threshold required.

‘It is a joy to announce’

Marina MacKay, Mòd officer at An Comunn Gaidhealach said: “It is a joy to announce the entries for the Royal National Mòd 2022 in Perth are now open.

“We’re also very excited to launch some brilliant new competitions and programme elements for people of all ages to get involved in and for the third year running, we’re looking forward to showcasing online entries from competitors who are unable to attend in person.

“The countdown to a spectacular Perth Mòd is well and truly under way and we would encourage participants to get their entries in as soon as they can.”

Thomas Glen, chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “As well as a fantastic celebration of Gaelic language and culture on the Mòd stages we hope participants will also take the time to enjoy what Perth and the surrounding area has to offer in cultural attractions, outdoor activities and independent shopping.”