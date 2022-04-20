ScotRail offers 50% off train fares across Scotland next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
ScotRail offers 50% off train fares across Scotland next month

By Ross Hempseed
April 20, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:38 pm
Fares will be slashed across the ScotRail network throughout May.

ScotRail has announced that throughout May, train ticket sales will be slashed by up to 50% on off-peak services in Scotland to encourage rail usage.

The move comes after the Department for Transport announced half-price rail services throughout April and May in the “Great British Rail Sale”.

The scheme, known as Yours to Use, was initially due to start in January but was postponed due to the rise in Omicron cases.

Customers can book their discounted tickets between May 9 and 15 inclusive, with outward travel valid between May 9 and 31 inclusive.

All return travel must be complete by June 30, with discounts only available on weekday off-peak services between two Scottish train stations.

For residents in the north and north-east, an off-peak train between Inverness and Aberdeen would normally cost £33.10 return.

In May, that price reduces to £23.85 for a return, saving customers nearly £10.

‘We need to make it affordable to be a truly attractive alternative’

The half-price tickets will only be available to purchase via a dedicated booking online on the ScotRail website.

Senior management is keen to attract customers back saying “it is an absolute priority for ScotRail to do everything we can to attract customers to Scotland’s Railway”.

The Yours to Use campaign will allow travellers use low-cost tickets for days out or short staycations.

ScotRail on April 1 came back into public ownership, with the Scottish Government taking control of operations and services from Dutch operator, Abellio.

Chris Gibb, chief executive of Scottish Rail Holdings, said: “Passengers up and down the country have been impacted by the pandemic, not least in the cost of living crisis we are currently facing.

“We want people to come back to rail but know that we need to make it affordable to be a truly attractive alternative to using the car.

“This fares offer, backed by the Scottish Government, is one of several initiatives ScotRail have been working on for delivery in the coming months to encourage people back on to our trains.

Public ownership of ScotRail means delivering a service which listens and responds to passenger need – we will continue to work together to develop further initiatives with longer-term benefits that make rail a better choice as we work towards our ambitious net-zero targets.”

To find out more about the offer of up to 50% discounts visit the ScotRail website.

