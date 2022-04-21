In defence of gulls: Expert says the skyborne rogues have good excuse for stealing your chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

In defence of gulls: Expert says the skyborne rogues have good excuse for stealing your chips

By Louise Glen
April 21, 2022, 9:12 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:57 am
What are seagulls good for... other than stealing your chips?
A scientist has said the bad behaviour of gulls has more to do with protecting their young, than spoiling your day.

Andrew Douse, a bird policy and advice manager at Nature Scot, said gulls were in decline in Scotland and needed to overhaul their reputation.

Herring gulls and great black-backed gulls are in long-term decline, Mr Douse told Thursday’s edition of BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

Long-term decline in gull populations

He said: “Both the herring gull and the great black-backed gull are in long-term decline. Their populations reached their peak 30 or 40 years ago and they have been declining fast ever since.”

Changes in marine supplies with fewer discards from boats and a decline in inshore fishing boats was likely to be having a direct impact on bird populations.

Seagulls are seen attempting to catch food thrown in the air by visitors to the beach. Photo by Shutterstock

He said: “Gulls are also under threat from other species. The mink is a threat in some areas of Scotland. They are good swimmers so can get onto islands and steal eggs.

“I can understand that gulls have a bad reputation, but they are remarkable birds, they are adaptable and they are intelligent.

“They are very good parents and their bad behaviour can be related to the way in which they work to protect their young.”

NatureScot has published strict rules on culling gull populations.

‘Don’t feed gulls in towns’

Admitting they can be a problem in seaside town, such as Oban and Aberdeen – he continued: “Not feeding gulls in towns would be a good start to stop their bad behaviour. And people should not leave food out that would help to reduce their aggression.”

Last month, councillors in Invergordon said they were unable to apply for a licence to cull gull eggs to reduce problematic gulls in the area.

Meanwhile, residents in Elgin have been refused a meeting with NatureScot to discuss their concerns.

