Scottish Government plans to attract talent from across the UK to make a home in Scotland

Industries such as life sciences, renewables, and the space sector will be the focus of a new programme to attract a more-skilled workforce to Scotland.

To help meet the skills gap in Scottish industry, business minister Ivan McKee chaired the first meeting of the Industry Advisory Group for rUK Talent Attraction.

The group will help inform a programme to recruit and retain workers from the rest of the UK.

Talent attraction and migration service to be developed

The government will develop a talent attraction and migration service to bring in skilled workers and help them to make Scotland their home.

Mr McKee said: “Scotland needs to attract more working age people to meet the needs of key sectors, to raise competitiveness and to ensure the workforce continues to be a positive factor in inward investment.

“This industry advisory group will explore how best to shape a talent attraction programme which can expand Scotland’s talent pool at all levels, to give employers the skills pipeline needed to take advantage of opportunities, and ultimately benefit our economy.

“To become a competitive career destination, Scotland must match the efforts of other countries with similar challenges and ensure that we offer a high quality service of co-ordinated support to attract and retain workers and their families.”

‘The needs of business must lie at the heart of this approach’

Gordon McGuinness, director of industry and enterprise at Skills Development Scotland (SDS), said: “An inclusive, resilient and skilled talent pool is central to Scotland meeting its economic ambitions, and SDS is committed to working with businesses so they can develop the workforce required to drive innovation, entrepreneurial thinking and productivity.

“The needs of business must lie at the heart of this approach.

“This new group will make an important contribution to enhancing partnership working and creating a talent attraction programme that strengthens and complements the existing skills support available through SDS and its partners.”