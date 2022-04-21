Clan Buchanan prepares to inaugurate first chief in 340 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s largest and most ancient clans is preparing to reunite for the inauguration of the first Buchanan clan chief for more than 340 years.

Clan Buchanan is calling on clansfolk, affiliated families and supporters to gather for the historic occasion at its modern clan seat, the Cambusmore Estate in Perthshire, in October.

The inauguration ceremony last took place in the 17th Century, and follows the appointment of John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan, known as Mike, is the chief of Clan Buchanan.

The Buchanan will be on the ‘stone’ throne

Mr Buchanan will lead the first Clan Parliament in more than 350 years to explore the future of the clan and discuss how its traditions could be celebrated in the modern day.

The last chief of Clan Buchanan, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a male heir.

The upcoming ceremony will feature millennia-old clan inauguration rituals and a stone “throne” carved by specialist Scottish craftsmen.

Mr Buchanan said: “The clan has a thriving global community of more than five million people so we’re calling for Buchanans, affiliated families and supporters around the world to unite for this incredible moment in Buchanan history.

‘We are finally gathering in Scotland’

“For centuries our ancient clan was left without a chief or clan parliament but this year we’re finally gathering in Scotland.

“This is a chance to restore Scottish traditions that have been confined to the history books for hundreds of years, bringing them back with a thoroughly modern twist.”

The Buchanan’s appointment to lead the clan was the culmination of decades of genealogical research conducted by a renowned genealogist, the late Hugh Peskett, who famously traced President Ronald Reagan’s Irish ancestry in the 1980s.

The clan chief inauguration will take place on Saturday October 8 as part of a weekend celebration beginning on Friday 7 to Monday October 10 2022.

Tickets and further information are available at theclanbuchanan.com/inauguration