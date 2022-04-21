Clan Buchanan prepares to inaugurate first chief in 340 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Clan Buchanan prepares to inaugurate first chief in 340 years

By Louise Glen
April 21, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:21 pm
Clan chief Mike Buchanan with his family.
Clan chief Mike Buchanan with his family.

One of Scotland’s largest and most ancient clans is preparing to reunite for the inauguration of the first Buchanan clan chief for more than 340 years.

Clan Buchanan is calling on clansfolk, affiliated families and supporters to gather for the historic occasion at its modern clan seat, the Cambusmore Estate in Perthshire, in October.

The inauguration ceremony last took place in the 17th Century, and follows the appointment of John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan, known as Mike, is the chief of Clan Buchanan.

The Buchanan will be on the ‘stone’ throne

Mike Buchanan is the chieftain of the clan.

Mr Buchanan will lead the first Clan Parliament in more than 350 years to explore the future of the clan and discuss how its traditions could be celebrated in the modern day.

The last chief of Clan Buchanan, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a male heir.

The upcoming ceremony will feature millennia-old clan inauguration rituals and a stone “throne” carved by specialist Scottish craftsmen.

Mr Buchanan said: “The clan has a thriving global community of more than five million people so we’re calling for Buchanans, affiliated families and supporters around the world to unite for this incredible moment in Buchanan history.

‘We are finally gathering in Scotland’

“For centuries our ancient clan was left without a chief or clan parliament but this year we’re finally gathering in Scotland.

“This is a chance to restore Scottish traditions that have been confined to the history books for hundreds of years, bringing them back with a thoroughly modern twist.”

The Buchanan’s appointment to lead the clan was the culmination of decades of genealogical research conducted by a renowned genealogist, the late Hugh Peskett, who famously traced President Ronald Reagan’s Irish ancestry in the 1980s.

The clan chief inauguration will take place on Saturday October 8 as part of a weekend celebration beginning on Friday 7 to Monday October 10 2022.

Tickets and further information are available at theclanbuchanan.com/inauguration

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]