RNLI records increase in launches and rescues ahead of annual Mayday fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

RNLI records increase in launches and rescues ahead of annual Mayday fundraiser

By Ellie Milne
April 26, 2022, 1:02 pm
Scotland's lifeboats launched 1,176 times in 2021.
Scotland's lifeboats launched 1,176 times in 2021.

The RNLI has launched a call for support after reporting an increase in rescues over the past year.

Lifeboat crews in Scotland responded to an increase in incidents in 2021, involving paddleboarders, swimmers and sailing vessels.

The latest data released by the charity shows that lifeboat crews and lifeguards rescued more than one life a day last year.

As the staycation trend is expected to continue throughout 2022, another busy season is anticipated for the RNLI volunteers.

The Loch Ness Lifeboat Station is one of 46 across Scotland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Increase in call-outs

More than half of Scotland’s 46 lifeboat stations are in the north and north-east, responsible for more than a third of the last year’s lifeboat launches across the country.

The map below shows the 25 lifeboat stations in the north and north-east, from Oban in the west round to Stonehaven in the east.

Lifeboats from these 25 stations launched 438 times in 2021 and rescued 342 people.

Across Scotland, lifeboat crews and lifeguards saved 408 lives in 2021 – up 17% from 2020.

The latest data released by RNLI shows there was also an increase in the number of lifeboat launches last year.

A total of 1,176 launches in Scotland marks an increase of 10% from 2020.

Crews spent 9,245 hours on rescue calls in the same period, which is a 14% increase on the year before.

Support the RNLI this May

Funds are vital for the RNLI to continue its lifesaving work, and they rely on the “generosity” of the public taking part in a range of fundraising events.

The charity has launched a national fundraiser running across the UK and Ireland throughout May.

People are invited to complete the Mayday Mile at any point during the month in any way they choose, while raising money for the RNLI.

Claire MacDonald, fundraising and partnerships lead for Scotland, said: “It’s clear from these new figures that demand for our services is continuing to rise, with our lifesavers dropping everything to run to the lifeboat station when the call comes.

“Every penny raised during Mayday will go towards ensuring we are ready to save even more lives this year.”

RNLI has issued its own Mayday call for help ahead of a busy summer. Supplied by RNLI.

Volunteer crew member Neil Chalmers, from Kinghorn Lifeboat Station, added: “Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water. Ordinary people just enjoying days out with family or friends.

“Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re
needed most. But we need to be ready.

“Training, kit, stations and fuel are just some of the things we need to save lives, and that your fundraising can help provide.”

To sign up for the Mayday Mile visit the RNLI website here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal