Grampian and Highland record lowest Covid case counts since August 2021

By Ross Hempseed
May 3, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:55 pm
Covid cases
Scotland case count has declined to 1,076 in the past 24 hours.

Positive case counts are declining in the north and north-east, with health boards recording their lowest numbers since August 2021.

According to the data released by the Scottish Government, several health boards across Scotland have recorded low case numbers in the past 24 hours.

In Grampian, the figure was 129, which was the lowest total recorded for a Tuesday since August 10.

In NHS Highland, 51 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the lowest total in 10 months.

A total of 1,076 new cases were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest total since August 8 last year, when 1,053 were reported.

One month ago on April 3, positive cases in Scotland were 5,150, which shows a significant drop over the four weeks.

NHS Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland all recorded single figure totals with six, five and two cases each.

Deaths and hospital cases

Ten people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, including one in Aberdeenshire and one in the Western Isles.

The number of patients currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 has also fallen by 20 to 1,265 in the past 24 hours.

On April 3, hospitalisations in Scotland had reached a peak of 2,401, it has now fallen to less than half the total.

Patients in intensive care have risen slightly from 16 on Monday to 18 on Tuesday.

People in Grampian hospitals has fallen to 104 from 121 this time last week.

However, Highland hospitals are currently treating 59 people, up from 54 people this time last week.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations in Scotland are continuing to offer strong protection against Covid-19 and are contributing to the decline in cases across the country.

Nearly 4.4million people have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while over 4.1 million have had two doses.

A total of 3,477,079 people have received a third dose or booster.

In preparation for the summer months and relaxing restrictions, NHS Scotland is currently administering fourth doses to the most vulnerable.

The total number who have received a fourth dose of the vaccine is 387,298.

