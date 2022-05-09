ScotRail Half Price Sale: Travel between Aberdeen and Inverness for under £17

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has slashed off-peak tickets on their services throughout Scotland this week, so where can you go and how much for?

Following the Great British Rail Sale, which dropped the prices of popular services across the UK through April and May, ScotRail has announced a similar scheme.

Off-peak return services between popular destinations around the north and north-east travelling down to Glasgow and Edinburgh are now half-price.

A typical off-peak ticket between Inverness and Glasgow would normally cost £62.80, now customers can pick up a ticket for only £31.40.

Travelling between Aberdeen and Edinburgh has been dropped from £58.10 to only £29.05.

The scheme aims to encourage people back on to trains following a drop in passengers due to the pandemic.

The Scottish Government is also keen to promote ScotRail following its move back into public ownership in April, with the government now responsible for daily operations.

Customer can book their discounted tickets from the ScotRail website between now and May 15, with tickets valid until the end of the month.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP said: “The Scottish Government understands that people are struggling right now and that the costs of travelling have risen sharply.

“We want to show people that travelling by train might offer an alternative. Clearly, there is more to do to make rail travel more affordable all year round and our fair fares review will look at the cost of travelling on all modes of public transport.”

To get your half-price tickets, go to the ScotRail website.