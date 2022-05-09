ScotRail Half Price Sale: Travel between Aberdeen and Inverness for under £17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail Half Price Sale: Travel between Aberdeen and Inverness for under £17

By Ross Hempseed
May 9, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 3:28 pm
off-peak tickets
Passengers can now book tickets between Inverness and Aberdeen for less than £17 for an off-peak return. DCT Media.

ScotRail has slashed off-peak tickets on their services throughout Scotland this week, so where can you go and how much for?

Following the Great British Rail Sale, which dropped the prices of popular services across the UK through April and May, ScotRail has announced a similar scheme.

Off-peak return services between popular destinations around the north and north-east travelling down to Glasgow and Edinburgh are now half-price.

A typical off-peak ticket between Inverness and Glasgow would normally cost £62.80, now customers can pick up a ticket for only £31.40.

Travelling between Aberdeen and Edinburgh has been dropped from £58.10 to only £29.05.

The scheme aims to encourage people back on to trains following a drop in passengers due to the pandemic.

These are the cost of half-price off-peak tickets available under the scheme. DCT Media. *Prices taken from ScotRail website.

The Scottish Government is also keen to promote ScotRail following its move back into public ownership in April, with the government now responsible for daily operations.

Customer can book their discounted tickets from the ScotRail website between now and May 15, with tickets valid until the end of the month.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP said: “The Scottish Government understands that people are struggling right now and that the costs of travelling have risen sharply.

“We want to show people that travelling by train might offer an alternative. Clearly, there is more to do to make rail travel more affordable all year round and our fair fares review will look at the cost of travelling on all modes of public transport.”

To get your half-price tickets, go to the ScotRail website.

