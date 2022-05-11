EuroMillions jackpot: What can £184million buy you in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most of us have been asked the question “If you won a million pounds, what would you do?” – but rarely have we ever dreamt of claiming 184 times that.

However, for one UK resident that is exactly what they have done.

On Tuesday, the lucky ticket holder won a £184m EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever national lottery winner.

So what could that outrageous amount of money buy you in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

For those of us who are still dreaming of becoming overnight millionaires, here is what £184million could get you on a wild shopping spree in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen FC stadium

For Aberdeen football fans or those who have £75 million spare, the new Aberdeen football stadium could be yours.

The price to carry out construction has risen from by another £30 million in the last two years but is still comfortably within the lottery pot budget – you could even buy it twice!

The Skye bridge

Anyone dreamt of owning a bridge? Costing £39 million pounds to construct, the Skye Bridge would be a worthy investment for those who get seasick.

Half of P&J Live

Before you get too excited, the renowned Aberdeen event complex ended up costing £333 million. However, buying half of the building should at least ensure a few free tickets to your favourite shows and some memorable Friday nights.

Moray Growth Deal

£184 million is nearly double the price of the entire Moray Growth Deal. The £100 million deal in Moray is expected to provide 3,500 jobs and create a cultural space in the heart of Elgin.

Balmoral Castle

With £184 million you would even be giving the Queen a run for her money. The Scottish “holiday home” is a favourite with the royal family where they visit every year and share many memories on the property.

Also acting as a popular tourist attraction, Balmoral Castle is estimated to cost around £113 million.

Highlands space port

With millions in your pocket, even the sky is not a limit. For those whose dreams have always been a bit out of this world, you could purchase your very own spaceport.

Sutherland’s proposed Space Hub is the first spaceport in the Highlands and is estimated to cost around £17.3 million.

Lossiemouth RAF Typhoon Jet

Take a private jet to the next level with one of these Typhoon Jets. Estimated to cost around £100 million, it would make taking off for a weekend getaway that much easier.