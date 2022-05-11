EuroMillions jackpot: What can £184million buy you in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EuroMillions jackpot: What can £184million buy you in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands?

By Lottie Hood
May 11, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 4:44 pm
Just how far does £184 million pounds take you? Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Most of us have been asked the question “If you won a million pounds, what would you do?” – but rarely have we ever dreamt of claiming 184 times that.

However, for one UK resident that is exactly what they have done.

On Tuesday, the lucky ticket holder won a £184m EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK’s biggest ever national lottery winner.

So what could that outrageous amount of money buy you in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

For those of us who are still dreaming of becoming overnight millionaires, here is what £184million could get you on a wild shopping spree in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen FC stadium

For Aberdeen football fans or those who have £75 million spare, the new Aberdeen football stadium could be yours.

The price to carry out construction has risen from by another £30 million in the last two years but is still comfortably within the lottery pot budget – you could even buy it twice!

The Skye bridge

The Skye Bridge opened in 1995. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Anyone dreamt of owning a bridge? Costing £39 million pounds to construct, the Skye Bridge would be a worthy investment for those who get seasick.

Half of P&J Live

Supplied by Weber Shandwick.

Before you get too excited, the renowned Aberdeen event complex ended up costing £333 million. However, buying half of the building should at least ensure a few free tickets to your favourite shows and some memorable Friday nights.

Moray Growth Deal

First artist impressions of the ‘cultural quarter’ in Elgin revealed as part of the Moray Growth Deal. Supplied by Moray Council

£184 million is nearly double the price of the entire Moray Growth Deal. The £100 million deal in Moray is expected to provide 3,500 jobs and create a cultural space in the heart of Elgin.

Balmoral Castle

Fancy living in a castle? Picture by Kenny Elrick.

With £184 million you would even be giving the Queen a run for her money. The Scottish “holiday home” is a favourite with the royal family where they visit every year and share many memories on the property. 

Also acting as a popular tourist attraction, Balmoral Castle is estimated to cost around £113 million.

Highlands space port

With millions in your pocket, even the sky is not a limit. For those whose dreams have always been a bit out of this world, you could purchase your very own spaceport.

Sutherland’s proposed Space Hub is the first spaceport in the Highlands and is estimated to cost around £17.3 million.

Lossiemouth RAF Typhoon Jet

RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon

Take a private jet to the next level with one of these Typhoon Jets. Estimated to cost around £100 million, it would make taking off for a weekend getaway that much easier.

