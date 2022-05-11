Meet the overnight millionaires from Aberdeenshire and Moray over the years By Lottie Hood May 11, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 7:17 pm Meet the big lottery winners of the north-east. Photo supplied by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Claim received in UK for record £184m EuroMillions jackpot EuroMillions jackpot: What can £184million buy you in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands? Who are the UK’s top 10 biggest ever lottery winners? Who were the UK’s top 10 biggest ever lottery winners?