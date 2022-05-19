Iceland becomes first supermarket to offer discount to over-60s during cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iceland has become the first store to cut prices for over-60s in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The UK is grappling with an extreme rise in costs, with food bills soaring and energy bills costly to the average household.

Calls have been made to supermarkets to slash prices so that households don’t need to turn to foodbanks for their weekly shopping.

Now Iceland has heeded that call by announcing a 10% discount for over-60s on anything they bag.

The offer is available on Tuesdays at branches of Iceland and Food Warehouse, where pensioners will have to show their ID to prove their age.

Here is a list of Iceland stores that north and north-east over-60s can access:

Holburn Street in Aberdeen

Links Road in Aberdeen

Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

Inverurie Retail Park

Marischal Street in Peterhead

Broad Street in Fraserburgh

Rose Street in Inverness

Food Warehouse, Elgin Retail Park

The offer will start from May 24, and comes after Age UK revealed that over three-quarters of older people worry about the cost of living.

Iceland will be the first supermarket to offer a discount to over-60s and applies regardless of the amount you purchase or what you buy in-store.

The aim is to help those most vulnerable unable to earn more money through work to afford food and ease the burden of the rising cost of living.