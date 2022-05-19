Long Covid projects across north and north-east to benefit from more than £420,000 funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Long Covid projects across north and north-east to benefit from more than £420,000 funding

By Lauren Robertson
May 19, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:21 pm
£3million has been awarded to long Covid projects across the country. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
£3million has been awarded to long Covid projects across the country. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

NHS services across the north and north-east are to benefit from a share of £3million to fund long Covid projects.

The Scottish Government funding has been split across NHS boards and will go towards improving the care and support available for people suffering with prolonged after effects of the virus.

This investment has been informed by patient experience across the NHS and will both fund current care and enable new support systems to be put in place.

New priorities identified by health boards include introducing care coordinator roles, supporting patient-centred assessment and additional capacity for community rehabilitation.

Long Covid is still relatively misunderstood and those who are suffering with it have called for more to be done about it.

Kate Stott, from Aberdeen, went to bed with a sore throat over two years ago and has struggled to leave the house much since. It is hoped this new funding will help people like her to recover.

Health boards in the north and north-east have been awarded the following:

NHS Grampian – £254,847

NHS Highland – £119,641

NHS Orkney – £14,716 (sum allocated, pending successful application)

NHS Shetland – £13,676

NHS Western Isles – £19,988

‘No ‘one-size fits all’ response’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the funding was designed to ensure people can get care close to home after announcing it in a parliamentary debate.

“We’ve engaged directly with NHS boards, alongside clinical experts and those with lived experience, to identify the support that they need,” he said

“Given the range of symptoms which can be involved, we know there’s no ‘one-size fits all’ response and our approach is to support people with long Covid to access care and support in a setting that is appropriate and as close to their home as practicable.”

NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) has also been awarded £370,000 to support a national programme of improvement work including analysis of the specific needs of children and young people living with long Covid.

Nine-year-old Anna Hendy from Westhill in Aberdeenshire has been battling long Covid for more than two years.

She and other representatives of the Long Covid Kids charity recently travelled to London to hand over a new support guide to the UK Government.

Funding for NHS Highland

Common symptoms of long Covid include fatigue, insomnia, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Theresa Summers, from Portlethen, kept a diary detailing her symptoms over the last two years and said long Covid has “wrecked” her life.

Mr Yousaf said that each health board would be able to use the funding however best served the region.

Linda Currie, associate AHP director at NHS Highland described how the funding would be used in the north: “Self-management will be offered and we will recruit occupational therapy and physiotherapy to support holistic interventions like fatigue management, vocational rehab, goal planning and dysfunctional breathing.

“This funding will support coordination of care across the relevant clinical teams and our partners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]