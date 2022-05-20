‘Biggest rail strike in modern history’ could hit to follow ScotRail timetable cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Biggest rail strike in modern history’ could hit to follow ScotRail timetable cuts

By Lauren Robertson
May 20, 2022, 5:35 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:07 pm
Commuters boarding a train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The “biggest rail strike in modern history” could hit as soon as next month according to the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union – raising the risk of supermarket shortages.

ScotRail bosses have already been forced to axe services and introduce a temporary timetable amidst an ongoing dispute over pay.

With workers now pulling back from overtime, RMT has announced it will put a ballot to its members over potential strike action.

The Times has reported that, if strikes go ahead, it could be necessary for freight trains to take priority over passenger services to keep supermarket shelves stocked and petrol in the pumps.

It said the strike ballot will be put to its 40,000 members, who must make a decision by Tuesday next week.

If strikes are to go ahead, the union will need to give two weeks notice.

‘ScotRail needs to put its hands deeper into its pockets’

A third of ScotRail services are to be temporarily cut from next week in a move that RMT has labelled a “kick to the teeth” for members.

In the north and north-east, evening trains will be some of the hardest hit, with many commuters facing an early dash to the station or wondering how to get home.

ScotRail train services
ScotRail train. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the union, said: “ScotRail needs to put its hands deeper into its pockets and start rewarding their staff properly.

“We are in the midst of a brutal cost of living crisis for workers, but it is still party time for shareholders, speculators and big business executives.

“All we are asking for is a pay award that reflects the value of railway workers and the service they provide to the public day in, day out.”

Network Rail cuts

Another reason for possible strike action is Network Rail’s proposals to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth claimed that the Scottish Government was not consulted over the proposals despite them having a knock-on effect on Scotland.

It is estimates strikes could cost £30m per day.

It is estimated that these strikes by RMT could cost the rain industry £30million per day which, as pointed out by Ms Gilruth, could outweigh cost savings rail bosses claim they will make through redundancies.

She said: “This dispute is not of the Scottish Government’s making; it is frustrating that, as with other Network Rail matters which are reserved, we have no say, no locus and no influence here, yet rail services and employees here in Scotland will be affected.”

‘Premature industrial action’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was told to apologise for severe cutbacks to ScotRail services this week, after admitting that they were “not acceptable”.

It is understood that passenger numbers have dropped following the pandemic, forcing bosses to find ways to reduce costs.

Defending the train operators when it comes to cuts, a spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) told the Times: “The pandemic was an unprecedented shock for the railway, with the lowest passenger numbers in over 150 years and record levels of public funding to keep it running.

“Our whole focus now should be securing a thriving future for rail that adapts to new travel patterns and takes no more than its fair share from taxpayers, instead of staging premature industrial action which would disrupt passengers’ lives and put the industry’s recovery at risk.”

IN FULL: What ScotRail’s ‘temporary’ timetable changes mean for services in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

