First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she has tested positive for Covid.

The first minister said she is experiencing mild symptoms.

Ms Sturgeon added that she would be working from home in the coming days to stay in line with current guidance, which advises people to stay at home if testing positive.

She confirmed her positive test result in post on Twitter, saying: “Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms.

“In line with @scotgov guidance, I’ll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week.”

This is the first time Ms Sturgeon has tested positive for the virus.

Just hours before announcing she had tested positive, the first minister held talks with Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill in Edinburgh.

Covid rates falling in Scotland

The most recent Scottish Government figures show that the proportion of people in Scotland with Covid has fallen for the eighth week in a row.

There were 959 positive Covid cases per day on average in Scotland in the week to Wednesday May 18, which is down 14.6% from the week before.

Public Health Scotland data also shows there were 66 deaths linked to Covid in the same time period.

There were also 761 people in hospitals across the country with recently confirmed Covid on Wednesday, 12 of whom were in intensive care.