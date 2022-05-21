Royal representative commends kirk for truthfulness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Royal representative commends kirk for truthfulness

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 12:45 pm
Lord Hodge Picture supplied by Church of Scotland.
Lord Hodge Picture supplied by Church of Scotland.

The Church of Scotland’s commitment to promoting truthfulness in both public and private life has never been more important, the Kirk’s General Assembly has been told.

The comments came earlier today from Lord Hodge, the Deputy President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Lodge Hodge has been appointed Lord High Commissioner, the Queen’s personal representative to the annual General Assembly.

The assembly takes place in Edinburgh this week, with both in-person delegates and proceedings being streamed online.

Delivering his speech remotely, Lord Hodge told the General Assembly in Edinburgh: “At a time when political leaders in autocratic regimes and, regrettably, in some democracies, have often been disrespectful of the truth and commentators accept with a resigned shrug the deliberate purveying of lies, the commitment of the church, and other churches, to promote truthfulness in our public and private lives has never been more important.

“The Old Testament prescription of acting justly, acting with compassion, and acting with humility retains its relevance today.”

A significant year

Lord Hodge said he was honoured to be invited to represent Her Majesty The Queen in a year which held two significant royal anniversaries.

The first of these was the visit to Edinburgh in August 1822, the first royal visit to Scotland by a British monarch in many years, which was designed to heal the rift between the country and the ruling House of Hanover.

The other significant anniversary is Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, and as someone born in the year of the coronation.

“The Queen’s message of Christian hope, which Her Majesty has delivered each year at Christmas has played an integral part of the celebration of Christmas over the years”, Lord Hodge added.

“The Queen has been an exemplar of the Christian ideal of service and each year has articulated the timeless values for which the Church stands.”

Lord Hodge assured the General Assembly of Her Majesty’s resolution to maintain Presbyterian Church Government in Scotland, and congratulated the Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields on his appointment as Moderator.

Jim Wallace, Baron Wallace of Tankerness (right) greets Moderator Designate, Rev Dr Iain Greenshields in the Black and White corridor ahead of the 2022 General Assembly. picture supplied by Church of Scotland.

“Appointment as Moderator is the highest honour that your colleagues can bestow,” he said.

“I have no doubt that your prior work as a parish minister in Cranhill, Larkhall, on the Isle of Skye and in the City of Dunfermline, your experience as a prison chaplain and as a psychiatric chaplain, and your work in presbyteries have given you the experience and insight to take on the role of leadership and to present the church’s work both within this country and on the international stage.”

The proceedings can be viewed on the Church of Scotland website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]