Bargain of the century! Young Scot card holders get access to 600 historic sites for only £1

By Cameron Roy
May 24, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 7:13 am
The great offer will only cost £1. Supplied by Malcolm Cochrane.
Anyone aged 11-25 with a Young Scot card will be able to visit historic sites across the country for only £1 – including attractions across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands as well as Edinburgh and Stirling Castle.

The initiative will allow young people to visit more than 600 sites across the country.

The National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland and Historic Houses Scotland are all offering their properties for the scheme.

The £1 deal was previously offered in 2018.

It is designed to encourage the next generation to engage with Scotland’s heritage.

Some of the popular destinations included are:

  • Edinburgh Castle
  • Stirling Castle
  • Ballindalloch Castle in Moray
  • Cawdor Castle near Nairn
  • Blair Castle in Blair Atholl
  • Crathes Castle in Banchory

Also included in the deal are many castles in the north-east, some of which have a spooky backstory.

Getting the next generation involved

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Young Scot is delighted to be continuing our partnership with the National Trust for Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, and Historic Houses Scotland.

“If they are under 22 years old, they are also eligible for free nationwide bus travel using their card, making it even easier to enjoy the hundreds of historic sites Scotland offers.”

Cawdor Castle and Gardens near Nairn is included in the deal. Photo by John Paul/Scottish Viewpoint/Shutterstock.

The National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity and has opened some of the best buildings, collections and landscapes in Scotland to the public.

Philip Long, chief executive of the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The last two years have been a challenging time for all of us and exploration of the beautiful places Scotland has to offer was a cherished respite.

“At the Trust we know how much of a positive impact access to Scotland’s heritage can have on wellbeing and happiness and we hope to share this with the next generation.

Historic Environment Scotland is the public body charged with caring for, protecting and promoting the historic environment.

Crathes Castle in Banchory is also included in the offer.

Chief executive Alex Paterson said: “We are delighted to once more be a part of this initiative and be able to offer Young Scot cardholders the opportunity to explore many of our historic sites for only £1.

“This summer I would like to encourage as many of Scotland’s young people as possible to take advantage of this initiative and explore some of our much-loved heritage attractions and diverse historic environment.”

Historic Houses Scotland is the country’s largest collection of private historic houses which open their doors to tourists.

Andrew Hopetoun, chairman of Historic Houses Scotland, said: “Making these sites more accessible to young people is of huge importance to us and we hope that Young Scot card holders enjoy exploring our fascinating homes.”

To find out more information about getting a Young Scot Card please visit: www.young.scot/the-young-scot-card 

