Railway workers vote for strike action

Rail workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action amidst an ongoing dispute over pay.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union have confirmed more than three quarters of railway staff are calling for urgent strike action.

Of the 71% who took part in a ballot on Tuesday, 89% voted in favour of strike action with only 11% voting against.

The announcement comes just days after RMT warned the “biggest strike in modern history” was on the horizon.

Union bosses say the outcome signifies the biggest endorsement for industrial action by the sector since privatisation.

Strike action is expected to take place as early as mid-June.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT.”

The union are now demanding urgent talks with Network Rail and 15 fellow train companies to try and reach a reasonable settlement over pay, jobs and safety.

More than 40,000 members of Network Rail and operators such as LNER, Cross Country Trains, East Midlands Railway and the Great Western Railway took part in Tuesday’s ballot.

ScotRail workers are not believed to have been involved in the vote.

However, the decision comes amidst backlash over ScotRail’s temporary timetable

ScotRail’s temporary cut backs

A third of ScotRail services have been temporarily axed from the schedule due to ongoing staff shortages.

Around 700 journey’s across Scotland have been affected by the move which has received criticism from representatives and customers alike.

Network Rail have also announced cuts with up to 2,500 maintenance jobs set to be axed.