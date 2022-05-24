Railway workers vote for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Railway workers vote for strike action

By Michelle Henderson
May 24, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 11:55 am
More than a third of railway workers have voted in favour of strike action following a vote on Tuesday.
Rail workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action  amidst an ongoing dispute over pay.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union have confirmed more than three quarters of railway staff are calling for urgent strike action.

Of the 71% who took part in a ballot on Tuesday, 89% voted in favour of strike action with only 11% voting against.

The announcement comes just days after RMT warned the “biggest strike in modern history” was on the horizon.

Union bosses say the outcome signifies the biggest endorsement for industrial action by the sector since privatisation.

Strike action is expected to take place as early as mid-June.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

ScotRail services have been temporarily cut.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT.”

The union are now demanding urgent talks with Network Rail and 15 fellow train companies to try and reach a reasonable settlement over pay, jobs and safety.

More than 40,000 members of Network Rail and operators such as LNER, Cross Country Trains,  East Midlands Railway and the Great Western Railway took part in Tuesday’s ballot.

ScotRail workers are not believed to have been involved in the vote.

However, the decision comes amidst backlash over ScotRail’s temporary timetable

ScotRail’s temporary cut backs

A third of ScotRail services have been temporarily axed from the schedule due to ongoing staff shortages.

Around 700 journey’s across Scotland have been affected by the move which has received criticism from representatives and customers alike.

Network Rail have also announced cuts with up to 2,500 maintenance jobs set to be axed.

