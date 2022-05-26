Two more cases of monkeypox detected in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Two more cases of monkeypox detected in Scotland

By Lauren Gilmour, Press Association
May 26, 2022, 4:47 pm
Monkeypox cells.
There are now three confirmed monkeypox cases in Scotland.

Two more cases of monkeypox have been identified in Scotland, public health officials have confirmed.

It means three cases in total have now been found in Scotland, with the two identified on Thursday involving people who have recently travelled abroad.

It comes just a day after a court trial in Inverness was halted because a key witness had contracted monkeypox. 

Public Health Scotland has confirmed the individuals are now receiving care and treatment and close contacts are being identified and provided with health information and vaccines where appropriate.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland, said the risk to the public is low.

He added: “Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

“We have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

The condition results in blisters on the body, which then scab over (UKHSA/PA)

The virus is usually found in west and central Africa.

Symptoms are generally mild and the illness is spread through close contact with someone already infected.

Most people recover within a few weeks.

Public Health Scotland said it will continue to work with the UK Health Security Agency to treat emerging monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox: Everything you need to know as first case confirmed in Scotland

