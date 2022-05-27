ScotRail warns it could take up to 10 days for normal service to resume if pay deal is accepted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has warned that even if the ongoing driver pay dispute is resolved soon, services will not return to normal for at least 10 days.

The train operator and driver’s union, Aslef, met on Thursday for talks.

Drivers have taken industrial action over a pay and overtime dispute – plunging services across Scotland into chaos, with many journeys cancelled.

ScotRail has now increased its pay offer from 2.2% to 4.2%, hoping to end the dispute and prevent further travel chaos.

Aslef will put the offer to its members and a vote will be taken next week.

Services may not return to normal for 10 days following a resolution

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, delivery director David Simpson was optimistic about the breakthrough in talks with the union.

He said: “It’s good to hear the positive words from Aslef about the progress made and certainly hope that drivers consider the offer carefully.”

In addition to the new pay offer, the 1,200 ScotRail drivers will receive an additional 5% if passenger numbers return strongly.

While there is now hope that the dispute ends soon, Mr Simpson warned that services would likely take up to 10 days to return to normal.

He said: “It’s a complex process and involved all parts of the industry changing rosters, and we would need to do that as quickly as possible, but it could be up to 10 days to get fully back to normal.

“We are also reviewing the current timetable, and we have added some more late-night services for tonight and tomorrow night and looking to the football on Wednesday – Scotland versus Ukraine – to do more there.

“We are trying to be as flexible as possible until we can get the full timetable back.”

