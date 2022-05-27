ScotRail warns it could take up to 10 days for normal service to resume if pay deal is accepted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail warns it could take up to 10 days for normal service to resume if pay deal is accepted

By Ross Hempseed
May 27, 2022, 8:56 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 12:00 pm
Scotrail pay dispute
ScotRail warns that normal operations would not return for up to 10 days following a resolution with drivers. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

ScotRail has warned that even if the ongoing driver pay dispute is resolved soon, services will not return to normal for at least 10 days.

The train operator and driver’s union, Aslef, met on Thursday for talks.

Drivers have taken industrial action over a pay and overtime dispute – plunging services across Scotland into chaos, with many journeys cancelled.

ScotRail has now increased its pay offer from 2.2% to 4.2%, hoping to end the dispute and prevent further travel chaos.

Aslef will put the offer to its members and a vote will be taken next week.

Services may not return to normal for 10 days following a resolution

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, delivery director David Simpson was optimistic about the breakthrough in talks with the union.

He said: “It’s good to hear the positive words from Aslef about the progress made and certainly hope that drivers consider the offer carefully.”

In addition to the new pay offer, the 1,200 ScotRail drivers will receive an additional 5% if passenger numbers return strongly.

While there is now hope that the dispute ends soon, Mr Simpson warned that services would likely take up to 10 days to return to normal.

He said: “It’s a complex process and involved all parts of the industry changing rosters, and we would need to do that as quickly as possible, but it could be up to 10 days to get fully back to normal.

“We are also reviewing the current timetable, and we have added some more late-night services for tonight and tomorrow night and looking to the football on Wednesday – Scotland versus Ukraine – to do more there.

“We are trying to be as flexible as possible until we can get the full timetable back.”

