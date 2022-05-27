Ramblers TikTok campaign promotes responsible summer days out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ramblers Scotland has launched its biggest-ever video campaign to urge those new to the countryside to enjoy responsible days out.

The charity has joined with major partners and a diverse panel of young co-producers to create a series of irreverent videos featuring BBC The Social’s Natalie Erskine and young Edinburgh comedy outfit Fix This Window.

The #RespectProtectEnjoy films are being shown on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram throughout the warmer months to gently encourage young adults to:

Use stoves, not fires or disposable BBQs

Leave no trace

Prepare for busyness by having a Plan B

The campaign launched just before the first May Bank Holiday and the videos have already been viewed more than 600,000 times.

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said: “It’s exciting for our economy, health and happiness that booming numbers of people are visiting Scotland’s outdoors, but at busy times this can create pressures at our popular hotspots.

“That’s why we’re running our most ambitious video campaign ever, to support the next generation to leave no trace and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Leave no trace

“With so many beginners benefitting from getting outdoors, it’s important that we support people to leave no trace. The excellent early viewing figures suggest that these videos are already playing a part in educating this new, younger audience of outdoor enthusiasts to responsibly access the countryside.”

A panel of young adult co-producers has been involved every step of the way – from planning the videos and choosing platforms to honing the scripts and even performing as extras.

Natalie Erskine, who currently stars in BBC Scotland’s hit comedy show May Contain Nuts, said: ” hope everyone enjoys watching them as much as we enjoyed making them, but I also hope that the serious message we wanted to promote will stick in people’s minds. Scotland’s countryside is truly special and we must respect it.”

@ramblersscotland Scotland’s Secret Beauty Spots…They might not be as secret as you thought, so always have a plan B ♬ original sound – RamblersScotland – RamblersScotland

Ramblers Scotland hopes to build upon the success of a wild camping film it produced last year with social media influencer Jarad Rowan. It was viewed more than 300,000 times and won a UK award.