Ramblers TikTok campaign promotes responsible summer days out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Ramblers TikTok campaign promotes responsible summer days out

By Louise Glen
May 27, 2022, 3:26 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 3:53 pm
Short films on Scottish Outdoor Access Code watched 600k times in first month. Picture shows; Tick Tok stars . Scotland. Pictures supplied by Ramblers Scotland.
Short films on Scottish Outdoor Access Code watched 600k times in first month. Picture shows; Tick Tok stars . Scotland. Pictures supplied by Ramblers Scotland.

Ramblers Scotland has launched its biggest-ever video campaign to urge those new to the countryside to enjoy responsible days out.

The charity has joined with major partners and a diverse panel of young co-producers to create a series of irreverent videos featuring BBC The Social’s Natalie Erskine and young Edinburgh comedy outfit Fix This Window.

The #RespectProtectEnjoy films are being shown on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram throughout the warmer months to gently encourage young adults to:

  • Use stoves, not fires or disposable BBQs
  • Leave no trace
  • Prepare for busyness by having a Plan B

The campaign launched just before the first May Bank Holiday and the videos have already been viewed more than 600,000 times.

@ramblersscotland

Stoves beat fires & disposable BBQs!!! 🔥Like Barry, we’re big fans of the humble camping stove as they’re: 💨Less smoky⏰Quick 🍝Versatile🫧Clean🌳And most importantly… *way* safer for nature! 🧯#RespectProtectEnjoy #LeaveNoTrace #scotlandsoutdoors #walkscotland #wildcamping #scotlandtiktok @missnaters @naturescot @visit_scotland @johnmuirtrust @cairngormsnationalpark @fixthiswindow @lomondtrossachs

♬ original sound – RamblersScotland

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said: “It’s exciting for our economy, health and happiness that booming numbers of people are visiting Scotland’s outdoors, but at busy times this can create pressures at our popular hotspots.

“That’s why we’re running our most ambitious video campaign ever, to support the next generation to leave no trace and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Leave no trace

“With so many beginners benefitting from getting outdoors, it’s important that we support people to leave no trace. The excellent early viewing figures suggest that these videos are already playing a part in educating this new, younger audience of outdoor enthusiasts to responsibly access the countryside.”

A panel of young adult co-producers has been involved every step of the way – from planning the videos and choosing platforms to honing the scripts and even performing as extras.

Natalie Erskine, who currently stars in BBC Scotland’s hit comedy show May Contain Nuts, said: ” hope everyone enjoys watching them as much as we enjoyed making them, but I also hope that the serious message we wanted to promote will stick in people’s minds. Scotland’s countryside is truly special and we must respect it.”

@ramblersscotland

Scotland’s Secret Beauty Spots…They might not be as secret as you thought, so always have a plan B

♬ original sound – RamblersScotland – RamblersScotland

Ramblers Scotland hopes to build upon the success of a wild camping film it produced last year with social media influencer Jarad Rowan. It was viewed more than 300,000 times and won a UK award.

 

@ramblersscotland

🚯 It’s scary how some people can’t just LeaveNoTrace…! 😱#RespectProtectEnjoy #scotlandsoutdoors #scotlandtiktok #travel #walkscotland #camping #wildcamping beautifulscotland@missnaters @naturescot @visit_scotland @johnmuirtrust @cairngormsnationalpark @FixThisWindow @lomondtrossachs

♬ original sound – RamblersScotland

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]