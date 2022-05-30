Council workers to vote on strike as 2% pay offer could turn a ‘crisis into a catastrophe’ for many families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Council workers to vote on strike as 2% pay offer could turn a ‘crisis into a catastrophe’ for many families

By Lauren Taylor
May 30, 2022, 12:01 am
Council workers will vote on industrial action as their pay fails to keep up with the cost of living. Supplied by: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nearly 10,000 council workers could strike over pay.

Union members – including those in schools, early years, waste and cleaning services – will be consulted after being offered a 2% pay rise by Cosla.

By comparison, council leaders were awarded a 5.2% increase.

Today GMB will send a statutory notice to Colsa, advising that an industrial action ballot will run from June 6 until July 26.

All members across local government will be invited to vote.

According to GMB Aberdeen, most public sector workers across the north-east are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway warned that tens of thousands of the “lowest paid staff” in local government will strike unless their pay “confronts soaring inflation and eye-watering energy bills”.

He accused political leaders of “sleeping at the wheel and blaming each other” rather than addressing the issue.

“Let’s be clear a pay rise of just 2% for the workers earning under £25,000 a year is worth no more than a tenner a week,” he said.

“It will turn a crisis into a catastrophe for many working families and there is no trade union worth it’s salt that would leave that unchallenged.

“Unless Cosla comes back to the negotiating table with a vastly improved offer that reflects the fact our members are working in the biggest cost-of-living crisis in forty years then industrial action looks inevitable.”

