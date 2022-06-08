Social care workers may be forced to leave sector due to rising fuel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social care workers may be forced to leave sector due to rising fuel costs

By Ellie Milne
June 8, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 11:49 am
RAC has warned that fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer. Photo: Shutterstock.
Longstanding issues impacting care workers have been further elevated due to the rising cost of fuel.

RAC has warned motorists that fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer following the largest weekly increase for petrol and diesel since March.

It is calling for radical intervention from the UK government to soften the impact of “never-before-seen pump prices”.

For those working in the social care sector, the rising cost of fuel is causing significant extra pressures.

Unison’s head of social care in Scotland, John Mooney, has said members are at “the end of their tether”.

After being “worked into the ground” during the pandemic, many are now in a situation where they cannot afford to go to work.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Mooney said: “There’s been a lot in the media about people choosing between heating their house and eating, but what our members in social care are telling us is they’re having to fill up their car to actually go to their job, eat or heat.

“Lots of longstanding issues within social care have been made much worse because of the cost of fuel.”

For many social care workers, the job would be “impossible” without driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

‘Difficult to make ends meet’

For many, the job is “impossible” to do without driving.

BBC Radio also heard from social care workers in Scotland who have to use their own cars to drive between jobs.

One woman said: “It used to cost me £45 to fill up my car with unleaded petrol, it now costs me £65. Petrol isn’t lasting as long as it used to, I’m having to fill up a couple times a month.

“It’s getting really, really difficult especially with increase everywhere. It’s very difficult to now to make ends meet.”

Another care worker said her fuel bill has more than doubled while her work has also increased in areas outwith her designated area.

Mr Rooney explained that while some social care workers receive a mileage allowance, this is often still not enough.

He continued: “The reality is, the more people that leave the sector, the bigger impact there is on the vulnerable people in society and the bigger problem there is with bed blocking in the NHS.

“It’s an urgent issues that needs to be resolved.”

The head of social care said the government needs to make radical changes to keep people in work, or the social care sector is at risk of becoming “decimated”.

