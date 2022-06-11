Rise of Covid not a cause for concern ‘yet’ but wear your mask says government advisor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rise of Covid not a cause for concern ‘yet’ but wear your mask says government advisor

By Louise Glen
June 11, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: June 11, 2022, 5:54 pm
Covid cases are on the increase but there is no cause for panic, yet. Photo: ilze kalve/Shutterstock.
Covid cases are on the increase but there is no cause for panic, yet. Photo: ilze kalve/Shutterstock.

An advisor to the Scottish Government has said there is no need for panic, as new figures show one in 40 people in Scotland have Covid.

Linda Bauld, the Scottish Government’s chief social policy advisor has said the rise in cases will not mean a return to restrictions.

She urged people to get their vaccine if they were offered one.

Figures show that 637 people are in hospital or ICU with Covid in Scotland the highest increase in a number of months.

Fourth doses of the Covid vaccine are currently being offered to people over 75, and those with underlying health conditions.

Professor Linda Bauld

On BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, on Saturday Professor Linda Bauld said: “The trend is uncertain, so I don’t think we can be definitive.

“There are some signs from other countries, so we might well expect a rise in Covid numbers.

“International colleagues are saying it would not be unusual to see waves of infection every three to four months.”

She continued: “We have been dealing with the Covid-19 BA.2 variant, which we know is very transmissible. But there are some new kids on the block, BA.4 and BA.5. Which may have an additional growth advantage.

She said variant BA.5 still only accounts for a small number of cases in Scotland, but warned those numbers may be growing.

“Hospital numbers are still low – we have seen an uptick in June,” she continued, “at the moment there are 637 in hospital and in ICU – which is higher than on May 29”.

“So, we are seeing some areas of concern but we just cannot be definitive yet.

Once it takes hold, numbers could go up

She continued: “A lot of colleagues are saying this may be another wave.

“There absolutely is no evidence our vaccines have stopped working. We know that they confer good protection.

“We are not going back to the old days of restrictions and panic.

“But we do need to be aware we might be heading into another couple of weeks where it is more common that people are being infected with the virus.”

She continued: “Be alert but don’t panic at this current time.”

Ms Bauld said people should have vaccinations when offered, and wear masks on busy public transport, in health and social care settings and in poorly ventilated areas.”

 

 

 

