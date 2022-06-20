More competitors encouraged to take part in Highland Games to keep the tradition alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

More competitors encouraged to take part in Highland Games to keep the tradition alive

By Ellie Milne
June 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:47 am
The Lonach Pipe Band at the Dufftown Highland Games in 2019 - the last time the event was held. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Lonach Pipe Band at the Dufftown Highland Games in 2019 - the last time the event was held. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

From Gourouk in May through to Bowhill in September, Scotland plays host to dozens of Highland Games events every year.

But for the past two years, competitors have been facing the hurdles of the Covid pandemic rather than the challenges of the games.

The events are making a triumphant return this summer, giving athletes the chance to compete again and showing that the spirit of the games lives on.

For the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA) and Grampian Highland Games Association (GGA) it is vitally important for the events to continue.

“There are hundreds of years of tradition,” RSHGA secretary Ian Grieve said. “It’s important to keep it going for Scotland and the communities.”

Spectators at the Lonach Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“And, it’s great for tourism, when the events run between May and September, they fill up rapidly. People come from all corners of the world to see the iconic events.”

GHGA secretary Denise Forsyth added: “Within Grampian, more than 80,000 people were attending pre-Covid, which also brings money into the community.

“Different groups, like the Brownies and Scouts, get the chance to fundraise and it’s more business for local hotels, pubs and restaurants. Bringing the community together is something we all missed during lockdown.”

‘It’s looking positive’

Bringing the games back after a two-year break is an exciting prospect for the associations – but there were worries about a decline in numbers.

“We’re just getting back after lockdown but the numbers for the heavyweight and cycling events are up, and the dancing has been pretty good so far,” Mr Grieve said.

The future is looking positive based on the events held so far in 2022 – with many competitors making a return in the hopes of breaking their own records.

The number of heavyweight competitors is on the rise. Pictured is Pete Hart from Glenisla during the caber toss at Pitlochry in 2019. Picture by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Miss Forsyth said: “We’ve had mixed feelings about returning but we’ve got to get the games up and running again. It’s important for the community that we live in.

“There’s a wee bit of apprehension, especially in this economic climate, will people still want to come is the question.

“Overseas visitors make up a large number of those coming, and we don’t know if that will be the same. Hopefully we’ll gain staycationers who want to see what Scotland has to offer.”

Adapting to the times

Mr Grieve has been involved with the Highland Games in a variety of different roles for more than 50 years, and has held many titles with the RSHGA.

The Fife resident also runs the annual event in St Andrews which is considered a relative newcomer to the Highland Games calendar – although it has come a long way since first being held in 1984.

Ian Grieve, secretary of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association. Photo: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“The games are adapting to the times – we’ve moved to online ticketing and added card readers – but the actual events haven’t changed,” he said.

“And, there’s no plans to change them. We don’t want to deviate from tradition and we know visitors like to see the origin of the games.”

‘Overwhelmed by entries’

The RSHGA, which gives advice to its 60 plus members, was given the royal seal of approval just last year and hopes to continue the legacy by actively encouraging more people of all ages to get involved in the events.

A “special” Highland Games was held in Braemar last summer with spectator tickets limited to 850 due to Covid.

Miss Forsyth, who was brought up with the games, said: “It was a way to remind the public the games are still here and plan to continue. We were overwhelmed by the entries.”

The Grampian Highland Games Gathering in Braemar in 2021. Picture by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

In April, a training day for heavyweight events was held at Market Park in Crieff to give potential competitors a taste of what they can expect at the Highland Games.

“We had a good turnout,” Mr Grieve said. “It was a cracking day, and we’re hoping to host it again next year.”

Three experienced coaches were in attendance to show those taking part the basics of all the heavyweight events as part of the joint venture from the RSHGA, Crieff Highland Games and the Perthshire Highland Games Association.

Four-year-old Highland dancer Iris Smith, of Cairnie, dances to the pipes of Fiona Caldwell at the 2022 Gordonstoun School Junior Highland Games. Picture: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Getting more kids involved

The RSHGA are also loaning out a small number of bikes for a year to children aged nine and up in the hope they will then sign up to take part in junior cycling events.

“Kids love the games when they get a taste of it,” Mr Grieve added.

Encouraging more children to get involved in the games is something the GHGA also believes is of importance – and say schools should “absolutely” be playing a bigger part.

“It’s something we discuss at meetings a lot – how do we get kids involved?” Miss Forsyth shared.

“Even making kids aware of the events at school and then they can maybe transition to the Highland Games.

The tug o’ war at the Braemar Junior Highland Games in 2015. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“The Braemar Junior Games is growing in popularity. It’s easy to encourage junior pipers and dancers, but the athletics are more of a challenge.

“Each games tries to get relations with schools and we’re always trying to think of new ways to get them involved.”

And it’s not just competitors who are needed to keep the Highland Games going – every event needs a group of volunteers to bring it to life.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Highland Games should contact each event directly via its website or on social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]