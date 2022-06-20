NHS issues warning on health risk second-hand smoke could pose to pets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The NHS has issued a warning on the risk that second-hand smoke poses to pets as part of a new health campaign.

Health officials are handing out leaflets to vets in parts of Scotland to show how smoking affects not just other people, but also animals.

Dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs, and even fish are among the pets who could be affected by tobacco smoke.

A 2017 Glasgow University study found evidence that chemicals from smoke are actually ingested more by animals as they often lick their fur.

Shirley Mitchell, health improvement manager at NHS Lanarkshire, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Tobacco smoke does harm pets in the same way it harms humans – respiratory diseases, cancers, ear, nose and throat conditions.

“For anyone who has a puppy, puppies love to chew and tobacco litter can be really hazardous.”

Will people quit smoking to help their pets?

Ms Mitchell believes that if a health campaign were to focus on the benefits to people’s pets, then there is more chance they could give up smoking.

She said: “We did a consultation with our community across Lanarkshire. They highlighted to us that one of the most important things to them was to protect their families, and they really placed an emphasis on the importance of pets being part of that family.”

The UK has often been regarded as a nation of animal lovers. Around 45% of the UK population own a pet, and over 90% of owners say having a pet makes them feel happy.

David Gardner-Roberts, a veterinary surgeon from Biggar, said to the BBC: “Although the smoke we see disappears quickly, the particles are so small that 85% of them are invisible and odourless.

“The levels of invisible but harmful toxins in the air can linger for up to five hours afterwards and pose a threat to pets of all kinds.

A dog’s nose makes tobacco smoke ‘overpowering’

“Encouraging a smoke-free environment for children, families and pets can help protect them from inhaling the same toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke, as there is no safe level of second-hand smoke.”

Dog trainer Allan Ritchie told the BBC he believed the sensitivity of a dog’s nose could make the scent of tobacco smoke quite “overpowering”.

A dog’s nose is estimated to be around at least 100,000 times more sensitive than a humans.

Mr Richie added: “There is some evidence to suggest dogs exposed to second-hand smoke tend to suffer more eye infections, allergies, and respiratory issues, including lung cancer, so protecting our pets from it is vital for their wellbeing.”