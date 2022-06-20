NHS issues warning on health risk second-hand smoke could pose to pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

NHS issues warning on health risk second-hand smoke could pose to pets

By Cameron Roy
June 20, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 5:48 pm
Second-hand smoke poses an even greater risk to animals.
Second-hand smoke poses an even greater risk to animals.

The NHS has issued a warning on the risk that second-hand smoke poses to pets as part of a new health campaign.

Health officials are handing out leaflets to vets in parts of Scotland to show how smoking affects not just other people, but also animals.

Dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs, and even fish are among the pets who could be affected by tobacco smoke.

A 2017 Glasgow University study found evidence that chemicals from smoke are actually ingested more by animals as they often lick their fur.

Shirley Mitchell, health improvement manager at NHS Lanarkshire, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Tobacco smoke does harm pets in the same way it harms humans – respiratory diseases, cancers, ear, nose and throat conditions.

“For anyone who has a puppy, puppies love to chew and tobacco litter can be really hazardous.”

Will people quit smoking to help their pets?

Ms Mitchell believes that if a health campaign were to focus on the benefits to people’s pets, then there is more chance they could give up smoking.

She said: “We did a consultation with our community across Lanarkshire. They highlighted to us that one of the most important things to them was to protect their families, and they really placed an emphasis on the importance of pets being part of that family.”

The UK has often been regarded as a nation of animal lovers. Around 45% of the UK population own a pet, and over 90% of owners say having a pet makes them feel happy.

Billie was part of our Dogs at Polling Stations section during the election. Photo by Callum Main

David Gardner-Roberts, a veterinary surgeon from Biggar, said to the BBC: “Although the smoke we see disappears quickly, the particles are so small that 85% of them are invisible and odourless.

“The levels of invisible but harmful toxins in the air can linger for up to five hours afterwards and pose a threat to pets of all kinds.

A dog’s nose makes tobacco smoke ‘overpowering’

“Encouraging a smoke-free environment for children, families and pets can help protect them from inhaling the same toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke, as there is no safe level of second-hand smoke.”

Dog trainer Allan Ritchie told the BBC he believed the sensitivity of a dog’s nose could make the scent of tobacco smoke quite “overpowering”.

A dog’s nose is estimated to be around at least 100,000 times more sensitive than a humans.

Mr Richie added: “There is some evidence to suggest dogs exposed to second-hand smoke tend to suffer more eye infections, allergies, and respiratory issues, including lung cancer, so protecting our pets from it is vital for their wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]