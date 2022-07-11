ScotRail pay deal accepted to bring temporary timetable to an end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train drivers have accepted a new pay deal with employers ScotRail to bring an end to disruption from a temporary timetable.

Union Aslef announced today it will accept an improved offer of 5%, after rejecting a previous offer in May.

The temporary timetable which brought chaos across Scotland after services were reduced or cancelled altogether will now come to an end.

The timetable should finally come to an end next week.

Voted to accept ScotRail pay offer

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay, said: “Following a ballot on the improved offer negotiated with ScotRail, Aslef members have voted to accept the proposals on pay and conditions.

“Aslef is a democratic, lay, member-led union, and I want to thank our members for their engagement and response to the ballot.

ScotRail has said it will now engage with Aslef in the coming days on the work needed to end the temporary timetable as soon as possible.

This is a complex process, and is also dependent on drivers returning to work rest days and overtime.

ScotRail said its teams are working hard to introduce the full timetable as soon as possible.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “I am delighted that Aslef members have voted for this pay deal.

“All parties involved have worked hard to find an agreement that recognises the hard work of staff and the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.

Reliable service

“ScotRail, our staff, and our customers want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.

He added: “This deal is a significant step towards delivering that.”

In June, ScotRail offered train drivers a pay increase of 5% following negotiations with the union.

The reduced timetable has affected a number of large events across Scotland, including Scotland’s World Cup qualifier match against Ukraine at Hampden Park and the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow.

As well as a 5% pay increase, drivers will also get more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay along with a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

What is the deal?

ScotRail’s improved pay offer includes:

An increase in basic pay. This is broken down as a 2.2% increase to recognise the cost-of-living challenges funded by Transport Scotland, and a further 2.8% increase to be funded by ScotRail, which recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements as ScotRail responds to changes in the market as we emerge from the pandemic.

An excess revenue share premium, which rewards all colleagues where ScotRail exceeds revenue budget targets. This scheme will also be backdated to 1 April 2022. Backdating to 1 April means staff would already have earned two periods of revenue share as we exceeded targets for those periods – this is £390 (less tax and NI contributions). If this paid out in full, it would be worth an additional £2,535 for every member of staff.

A five-year commitment to a no-compulsory redundancy agreement.

A commitment to bring Sundays into the working week within a five-year period with full implementation by the 2027 December timetable. This would require review of terms and conditions with trade union colleagues. A joint working party would be formed to enable all staff to feed in views and at the end staff will have a say on next steps.

An improvement in maternity and adoption leave payments comprising of: 13 weeks standard pay, then 13 weeks at 50% standard pay, then 13 weeks at statutory maternity pay.

Sunday working allowance (SWA) increased by 10%.

An increase in rest-day working payments to £400, with the agreement extended to March 2023 to support the driver training programme.

An uplift of £500 per year to driver instructor allowance.