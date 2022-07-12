Organisers unveil packed line-up of events ahead of the Royal National Mod in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Organisers unveil packed line-up of events ahead of the Royal National Mod in Perth

By Michelle Henderson
July 12, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 2:28 pm
Musicians will take to the stage as part of the Mod's opening ceremony; similar to that held at the start of the Inverness event, pictured above, last year.
Preparations for the Royal National Mod are in full swing as organisers unveil a dazzling line-up of live events.

The Mod is returning to Perth for the first time in 18 years in October to celebrate the best in Gaelic music and culture.

This year’s event, which will take place between October 14 to October 22, will mark 130 years since the first Mod was held in Oban in 1892.

Around 1,000 musicians and participants will compete at more than 10 venues across the city during the eight-day event, which is staged annually at a different Scottish town each year.

With just three months to go until the Mod’s return, organisers have unveiled a line-up of concerts, shows, ceilidhs and exhibitions taking place as part of this year’s fringe festival.

Pictured is nine-year-old James and Elizabeth Maclean, aged 11, from Goodlyburn Gaelic Medium in Perth. Picture taken by Martin Shields

James Graham, chief executive officer of event organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Returning to Perth for this year’s Royal National Mod will be a fantastic moment for us. It will be so special to hear and see the best that Gaelic culture has to offer during this year’s event and to welcome people from Perth, the rest of Scotland and indeed the world, to the city to enjoy Gaelic music and culture across Perth’s unique and special venues.”

Jam packed eight-day fringe festival

The curtain will rise on the 2022 event at the Mod’s traditional opening ceremony at Perth Concert Hall.

Singers Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean will perform alongside an all-star band led by Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson of Mànran fame.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Royal National Mod will be held at Perth Concert Hall.

On Saturday, new and up-and-coming artists from Perth and beyond will take to the stage for a special night of music entitled Ar Cànan ‘S Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music).

A new competition is also being launched by organisers encouraging young bands to showcase their musical capabilities.

The Battle of the Bands competition will see under 13s and under 19s compete on both the Monday and Tuesday.

The Leonard Brown Scottish Dance Band will also play a legendary ceilidh in the Salutation Hotel Ballroom on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights of this year’s event.

The Highland Art Prize will also take place in Perth’s City Contemporary Art Gallery. It will exhibit recently selected artwork by local art associations and galleries that celebrate art and culture from across the Highland and Islands.

Former Perth provost Denis Malloy accepted the Mod flag from Deputy Inverness Provost, Bet McAllister alongside officials from both councils and the Royal National Mod in Inverness in October.

The vibrant fringe programme will accompany a full suite of in-person competitions, some online competitions and a selection of exciting new categories.

Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade said he looks forward to hosting the event later this year.

He said: “The Mod returning to Perth is tremendously exciting and will bring a real buzz to the city in October.

“This will be a fantastic showcase for Perth and a wonderful celebration of our Gaelic heritage, and the Gaelic language and culture”.

