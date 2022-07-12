Organisers unveil packed line-up of events ahead of the Royal National Mod in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preparations for the Royal National Mod are in full swing as organisers unveil a dazzling line-up of live events.

The Mod is returning to Perth for the first time in 18 years in October to celebrate the best in Gaelic music and culture.

This year’s event, which will take place between October 14 to October 22, will mark 130 years since the first Mod was held in Oban in 1892.

Around 1,000 musicians and participants will compete at more than 10 venues across the city during the eight-day event, which is staged annually at a different Scottish town each year.

With just three months to go until the Mod’s return, organisers have unveiled a line-up of concerts, shows, ceilidhs and exhibitions taking place as part of this year’s fringe festival.

James Graham, chief executive officer of event organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Returning to Perth for this year’s Royal National Mod will be a fantastic moment for us. It will be so special to hear and see the best that Gaelic culture has to offer during this year’s event and to welcome people from Perth, the rest of Scotland and indeed the world, to the city to enjoy Gaelic music and culture across Perth’s unique and special venues.”

Jam packed eight-day fringe festival

The curtain will rise on the 2022 event at the Mod’s traditional opening ceremony at Perth Concert Hall.

Singers Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean will perform alongside an all-star band led by Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson of Mànran fame.

On Saturday, new and up-and-coming artists from Perth and beyond will take to the stage for a special night of music entitled Ar Cànan ‘S Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music).

A new competition is also being launched by organisers encouraging young bands to showcase their musical capabilities.

The Battle of the Bands competition will see under 13s and under 19s compete on both the Monday and Tuesday.

The Leonard Brown Scottish Dance Band will also play a legendary ceilidh in the Salutation Hotel Ballroom on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights of this year’s event.

The Highland Art Prize will also take place in Perth’s City Contemporary Art Gallery. It will exhibit recently selected artwork by local art associations and galleries that celebrate art and culture from across the Highland and Islands.

The vibrant fringe programme will accompany a full suite of in-person competitions, some online competitions and a selection of exciting new categories.

Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade said he looks forward to hosting the event later this year.

He said: “The Mod returning to Perth is tremendously exciting and will bring a real buzz to the city in October.

“This will be a fantastic showcase for Perth and a wonderful celebration of our Gaelic heritage, and the Gaelic language and culture”.