Experts warn Scottish midge surge is weeks away after hot weather keeps numbers low

Punishing temperatures across Scotland have had a devastating impact on the country’s notorious midge population, experts believe.

Temperatures have been peaking above 25C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands this week.

The warm weather has sparked a heat wave warning from Met Office forecasters in England amidst concerns about the health impact of the extreme weather.

Now experts have revealed midge populations have been taking a hit due to a lack of rain.

‘Second midge wave is four weeks away’

The insects usually hatch in two waves through the summer and thrive in warm and wet weather.

However, a spokesman for the Scottish Midge Forecast told the BBC a change in the conditions could result in the pesky insects emerging with “a bang”.

He said: “We have had numerous reports of midges being out in high numbers in the north and west but this recent hot, dry weather isn’t ideal for adult midge survival.

“Midges prefer it wet and warm so it’s likely that the hot but dry conditions will suppress the emergence of adults, but as soon as we get some wetter weather, they’ll probably come out with a bang.

“We had the first peak of midges in early to mid-June and normally we’d have the second peak five or six weeks later, but this second peak is probably being delayed by the current conditions.

“I suspect this peak is another three to four weeks weeks away. A bit later than usual.”