Heatwave: What’s the weather like where you are today, Tuesday?

By Louise Glen
July 19, 2022, 6:44 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 7:34 am
Dominik Gierczak, 7, enjoying the sun. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Dominik Gierczak, 7, enjoying the sun. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Well, if you were sweltering yesterday – it looks like it is going to be hotter today for many.

The Met Office says Scotland is set to have its hottest day since records began.

In the Borders it is likely to be the country’s warmest day with temperatures set to hit 34C, following a record-breaking day in the north-east which saw Aboyne reaching temperatures of 31.3C.

Speed restrictions are being imposed on rail lines, and Scots have been told not to travel today unless it is “absolutely necessary”.

While people are enjoying the sun they also cooled off in the waters of Loch Morlich. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Anyone wanting to feel the breeze should head to the Hebrides where there is the chance of rain across the Western Isles, Skye, Mull and Tiree.

In a second day of searing temperatures – people are being reminded to stay in the shade.

In Showcase cinemas across the nation, those with red hair are being offered free cinema tickets.

What’s the weather to be like where you are?

Aberdeen and Moray

Maximum temperature could be 30C.

Today: Thick high cloud at first bringing the odd scattered shower thining to allow some good sunny spells. Further scattered showers may return later. A hot day, locally very hot across inland Aberdeenshire and Moray. Some cooling onshore breezes. Maximum temperature 30C.

Tonight: Bright warm start to evening but showers will turn heavier across Moray for a time with the chance of thunder. Mostly cloudy overnight, some spots of rain. Minimum temperature 15C.

Wednesday: Cloudy in the morning with a few spots of rain then becoming brighter during the afternoon, some sunshine developing. Temperatures much nearer normal, though still quite warm once it brightens. Maximum temperature 21C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Mainly dry on Thursday and Friday with some sunny spells, the odd shower. Dry and bright for most of Saturday, then breezy with occasional rain later.

Arisaig beach has visitors flocking to that area. Picture by DC Thomson.

Highlands and Western Isles 

Mainly sunny and hot, showers later. Western Isles seeing rain.

Today: Highland mainly dry with some spells of sunshine, areas of high cloud at times throughout the day, potentially giving some showers later. Hot. Western Isles cloudier with showery rain, this spreading to West Highland later. Maximum temperature 30C.

Tonight: Cloud and showery rain becoming more widespread for a time evening, chance of thunder, but mostly clearing by dusk. Then a mainly dry night with some clear spells. Cooler. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday: A mostly dry day with some bright or sunny intervals, though mainly cloudy in the northwest. Temperatures much nearer normal though still quite warm in the east. Maximum temperature 21C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Thursday and Friday mainly dry and bright with just a few scattered showers. A dry start on Saturday then cloud and rain spreading from the west.

Orkney and Shetland 

Loch Morlich near Aviemore is packed with sun seekers. Photo by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mainly dry, bright and warm on Tuesday. Early haar Shetland.

Today: Northern Shetland will be rather cloudy with some showers this morning but most areas will be dry and bright with some sunny spells. Later in the afternoon cloud thickening a bit bringing a further chance of showers. Very warm. Maximum temperature 22C.

Tonight: Cloudy with some showers this evening merging into a longer spell of heavy rain with the chance of thunder. Clearer weather reaching Orkney before midnight extending to Orkney overnight. Minimum temperature 11C.

Wednesday: A mainly dry and bright day with some sunny spells. Perhaps still the odd light shower. A cooler day, but pleasant in light winds. Maximum temperature 17C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Apart from the odd shower it will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells. Light winds.

Oban and Argyll

Mainly dry and hot on Tuesday. Isolated showers.

Today: Mainly dry and hot with some spells of sunshine, areas of high cloud throughout the day which may bring a shower. Rain developing across Tiree and Mull in the afternoon. Turning less warm later, Maximum temperature 30C.

Tonight: A mainly dry evening and night with variable cloud and some clear spells. A much cooler night than last night. Minimum temperature 11C.

Wednesday: It will be a dry and bright day with some sunshine at times the best over the Glasgow area and the south. Temperatures nearer normal. Maximum temperature 19C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Thursday and Friday mainly dry and bright with just a few scattered showers. A dry start on Saturday then cloud and rain spreading from the west.

[[title]]