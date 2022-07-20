Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie

By Alasdair Clark
July 20, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 6:56 pm
The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for some time following a three-vehicle crash near Dalnaspidal this afternoon. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for some time following a three-vehicle crash near Dalnaspidal this afternoon. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the Inverness to Perth road shortly after 3pm on Wednesday following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

The busy route was closed for some time as crews worked to make the area safe.

Police say a man has now been charged in connection with the crash while the road has also since reopened.

Fire crews from Kingussie and Aberfeldy were called to attend the scene around 3.37pm following a request from the ambulance service.

Firefighters worked to make the vehicles safe before assisting crews in removing them from the road.

Crews left the scene around 4.22pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

“One man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving. The road was re-opened around 5.20pm.”

