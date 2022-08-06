Aaron Souttar obituary: Dad’s tribute to talented golfer from Brechin who had ‘great attitude to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Aaron Souttar obituary: Dad’s tribute to talented golfer from Brechin who had ‘great attitude to life’

By Chris Ferguson
August 6, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: August 6, 2022, 2:57 pm
Aaron Souttar.
Aaron Souttar.

Jack Souttar, and his family, had to watch the death of his talented, sporting son Aaron from Motor Neurone Disease.

And he has now called for major research to halt what he describes as “one of the most hellish diseases” to affect mankind.

Aaron, 42, of Brechin, a graduate design engineer and talented golfer, died in July, two-and-a-half years after the first signs of MND emerged.

The dad-of-one had been a footballer in his youth but golf was his sport of choice.

He played at Brechin where he was club champion and Dalhousie Medal winner.

His athleticism was in keeping with family tradition. His father, Jack, had played for Brechin City, brother Harry plays for Stoke and brother John plays for Rangers.

Over the course of his illness, Jack said Aaron received outstanding support from his partner Paula Thompson, MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the NHS and Angus Council, his sisters Ailsa and Mhiran and wider family.

Aaron Souttar was a talented golfer.

In the latter stages of his illness, Aaron was provided with a screen that could be operated with his eyes to change television channels and follow his beloved sport.

This also allowed him to communicate by WhatsApp and email.

Jack said: “MND was the illness Aaron suffered from and it is one of the most hellish diseases that affects mankind.

“My son was handsome, hard working, generous, intelligent, athletic and a friend to many with a wonderful sense of humour who loved life.

“This hellish disease must be stopped and I feel heart sorry for any family going through life with MND.”

Early years

Aaron was born in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, in March, 1980.

He began his education at Andover School, Brechin, the fourth generation of the Souttar family to attend there.

At primary school he played, golf, cricket and football and went on to play for Brechin Boys’ Club.

Aaron attended Brechin High School where he was a popular pupil and known for his relaxed demeanour.

Order of service for Aaron.
Order of service for Aaron.

He went on to study at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University and graduated with an honours degree in design futures.

Aaron began his working career at Harron Glass design studio in Glasgow where a colleague was Paula Thompson, who in later years would become his partner.

Her mother had died of MND and when she heard of Aaron’s illness, she made contact with him again and travelled from her home in Edinburgh to look after him.

Family bond

Jack, who runs an architectural firm in Brechin, said: “We were still using drawing boards here and Aaron agreed to come back and get us started with computer-aided design and he stayed for 15 years.”

He became a huge asset to the firm, said Jack, and could converse at ease with both clients and planning officials.

While Aaron concentrated on his golf, he closely followed the flourishing football careers of his brothers.

Harry, 23, was eligible to play for the Australia national side because of his mother’s nationality.

He began his career at Dundee United before joining Stoke City.

Similarly, John played for Dundee United, before starring for Hearts and Scotland, then joining Rangers in the summer.

‘Great attitude to life’

Jack said Aaron was able to go to Ibrox around Christmas as the 25-year-old put the finishing touches to his Light Blues move.

Gers defender John described Aaron as “my brother, my hero and my best mate”.

Harry Souttar as a young Dundee United player.
Harry Souttar as a young Dundee United player.
John Souttar in action for Scotland.
John Souttar in action for Scotland.

Jack added: “For the last four months, Aaron required 24-hour care, funding for which was provided by Angus Council.

“MND Scotland, the NHS MND specialists and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation were generous in advice and support and provided grants for equipment for Aaron’s house.

“Aaron was laid back and generous and had a great attitude to life.

“He was smart, articulate and a decent lad. I don’t think anyone said a bad word about him.

“The enjoyment and satisfaction Aaron took from raising his son, Hamish, who is six, was immeasurable and I am certain that Hamish will appreciate the relatively short time they had together.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

