Stone of Destiny to be moved to London for King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Stone of Destiny to be moved to London for King’s coronation

By Katrine Bussey
September 11, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 6:55 pm
All kings and queens for Scotland have been crowned on the Stone of Destiny for centuries.
All kings and queens for Scotland have been crowned on the Stone of Destiny for centuries.

The Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King, it has been confirmed.

When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at Westminster Abbey, her throne sat above the stone.

But with the historic artefact having been returned to Scotland more than a quarter of a century ago, it will be moved down to London for the ceremony involving her son.

HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the coronation and then return it to Scotland.”
Historic Environment Scotland

No date has yet been announced for the coronation ceremony of Charles III.

But a spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) confirmed: “HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the coronation and then return it to Scotland.”

HES manages a number of historic locations across Scotland, including Edinburgh Castle, where the stone is among the items on display in the Crown Room.

The HES website notes: “The stone will only leave Scotland again for a coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

Stone of Destiny’s controversial past

The Stone of Destiny, which is described as being coarse-grained, pinkish buff sandstone, is seen as a historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy and was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries.

But in 1296 the then king of England, Edward I, had it removed from Scotland and it was built into a new throne at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Stone of Destiny was rediscovered in Arbroath Abbey in April 1951 after being taken from Westminster Abbey on Christmas Day 1950.

It was only returned to Scotland on St Andrew’s Day in November 1996 after years of political pressure.

In 1950, four Scottish students famously stole the stone from Westminster Abbey in London. It was found some three months later, 500 miles away, at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey.

In November 2020 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to relocate the stone – which is also known as the Stone of Scone – to Perth.

Was the real Stone of Destiny hidden in plain sight in Dundee?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A 42-year-old man will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in connection with alleged drug and organised crime offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man extradited from Spain over alleged drug charges to appear in court
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the A714 near Glentrool in Galloway (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Police confirmed a nine-year-old boy who went missing in Dunbar has been found (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nine-year-old boy missing in Dunbar found, police say
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a fire in Kilmarnock. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Attempted murder investigation launched after Ayrshire fire
Police are searching for Austin MocGovern, who has been missing overnight (Police Scotland/PA)
Police launch search for missing nine-year-old boy
The pensioner died at the scene (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man, 83, dies after being hit by lorry
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. Photo: PA
King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen
0
The Queen's insignia appears across countless official UK buildings, documents and other items. Photo: Shutterstock
Charles is King: How will UK money, stamps and passports change?
0
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two people in critical condition following crash involving car and van

More from Press and Journal

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
0
All kings and queens for Scotland have been crowned on the Stone of Destiny for centuries.
The Voice of the North: A special goodbye to a queen we loved as…
0
People in Ballater paying tribute to the Queen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Queen's cortege: Best of north and north-east social media paying tribute to Her Majesty
0
Flowers under the Jubilee Arch in Braemar. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flowers placed under new archway at Braemar Gathering venue loved by Queen
0
Mourners turned out in their thousands to see the Queen's cortege through Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen's Cortege: Aberdeen gave the Queen 'an emotional send-off' as thousands line streets
0
farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0