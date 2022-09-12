How you can visit the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh and London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public will be able to visit the Queen’s coffin from today as it lies in rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

However, city officials are already warning people of long queues as thousands prepare to pay their respects.

Her Majesty’s coffin will be moved to the cathedral at around 2.30pm on Monday and be accessible to the public at around 5.30pm.

A queuing system will be in place for people to view the coffin, but the public will have less than 24 hours to do so before it is taken to Edinburgh Airport to leave Scotland for the final time.

The Queen will be guarded by vigils from The Royal Company of Archers around the clock. It will be closed to the public at around 3pm on Tuesday.

How long will I have to wait?

Thousands of people are expected to file through St Giles’ Cathedral to see the Queen’s coffin in the short 24 hours it will lie at rest there.

Scottish Government has warned: “You will need to stand for long periods of time, possibly many hours, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.

“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you.”

Children’s pushchairs and folding chairs will not be allowed into the cathedral.

Anyone joining the queue to do so should expect to wait hours and be prepared for all weather conditions. Retractable umbrellas will not be allowed inside and sunscreen must be disposed of before reaching the security point.

The queue is likely to stretch for miles but will pass multiple places where people can buy food and drink, but everything must be consumed by the security point.

Wristbands, security and taking photos

Wristbands will be issued to those correctly waiting in the queue and entry to St Giles’ will only be allowed to those who have a valid band.

You will not be allowed to queue on behalf of others.

The queue for wristbands will start at George Square (south-west corner), next to Edinburgh University Library.

The line from the wristband entrance to St. Giles’ Cathedral, when full, will be 1.5 miles long.

Full airport-style security checks will be in place at St Giles’ Cathedral for anyone wanting to pay their respects to the Queen.

Only one small bag per person with a simple opening or zip will be allowed and there will be a bag drop facility for anything bigger.

Prohibited items include:

Tributes like flowers and teddy bears (Flowers can be laid in Middle Meadow Walk and Palace of Holyrood House)

Flasks

Food and liquids

large cameras

banners, placards and flags

Restrictions will apply on mobile phones and no photos or videos will be allowed inside the cathedral or in the security area.

People visiting the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral are asked to behave in an appropriate manner and move through the building at a steady pace so everyone has a chance to pay their respects.

Travel to Edinburgh

Anyone hoping to get to the capital from the north and north-east can take the train from Aberdeen or Inverness, though they are being booked up fast with the number of people heading south.

Buses are also available from both cities but will take longer and could impact the chances of seeing the Queen before she leaves Scotland.

A number of roads around St Giles’ Cathedral will be closed until the Queen’s coffin is removed from it at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The route from the cathedral to the airport will also be closed while the coffin is moved on Tuesday evening, with the public invited to line the streets.

Anyone travelling to the cathedral should plan their journey in advance.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes said: “We expect trains to be much busier than normal over the coming days, particularly to and from Edinburgh.

“Changes are being made to services to help people spread their journeys throughout the day, and passengers should still plan ahead and expect queues throughout the day.

Cortege departure route

The Queen’s cortege will be leaving St Giles’ Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon and will be travelling to Edinburgh Airport.

Many main roads will be closed in the city as a result between 4pm and 6.30pm. These include Johnstone Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge and Queensferry Road.

Those travelling in and around the city are being warned transport services and surrounding trunk roads are likely to be affected.

Council leader, Cammy Day, asked people to “look out for each other” and to be patient.

He added: “As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we’ve played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on.

“As we say farewell to Her Majesty, and welcome our new sovereign King Charles III, I want to pay tribute to the incredible support shown by the public and our communities over the past few days, truly capturing the spirit of The Queen and her connection to Scotland.”

People wishing to attend the event are advised to plan ahead, dress appropriately for the weather and bring plenty of water. Long periods of standing in large crowds should be expected.

Visiting the coffin and funeral in London

Some people may be considering heading south to London to pay their respects to Her Majesty there ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Those hoping to go to London for the occasion can book flights or trains from Aberdeen and Inverness.

Flights from Inverness to London start at around £50 for a single ticket, but anyone travelling from Aberdeen can expect to pay more than £130.

If you are flexible with timings, you could get a train from Inverness or Aberdeen to London for around £100.

However, prices for most services have already rocketed to around £200 for a single ticket.

Lines at the Palace of Westminster are likely to be even longer than in Edinburgh, with officials advising people should be prepared to queue for “many hours, possibly overnight”.

Floral tributes, teddy bears and a number of other items are banned from the hall and people are asked to dress appropriately.

Anyone who skips the queue, makes noise inside the palace or appears drunk will be removed from the line by stewards and police on patrol.