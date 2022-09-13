Key timings for Tuesday as Queen to say final farewell to Scotland with flight from Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Key timings for Tuesday as Queen to say final farewell to Scotland with flight from Edinburgh

By Michelle Henderson
September 13, 2022, 8:22 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 12:27 pm
Huge crowds packed the Royal Mile on Monday when the Queen was moved to St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Shutterstock
Huge crowds packed the Royal Mile on Monday when the Queen was moved to St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II is bidding Scotland farewell for the final time.

Thousands of mourners are still queueing across Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty’s coffin – which has been at rest in St Giles Cathedral overnight.

More than 26,000 people have walked visited the coffin since around 5pm on Monday.

The queue has now been closed off with no one else allowed to join as it is feared even those already in line might not make it into the cathedral before it closes at 3pm.

Even in the early hours of Tuesday morning, people were queueing up for two hours to get into the building.

Reports on social media suggest some were waiting more than 10 hours to catch a final glimpse before she takes her final journey out of Scotland this afternoon.

The Queen’s coffin has lain at rest in St Giles Cathedral overnight following a service of thanksgiving. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Hi Majesty King Charles and his siblings – The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – held a vigil around her coffin on Monday evening.

For 10 minutes, the four siblings stood in silence with their heads bowed as they guarded their mother’s coffin.

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, known to many in Scotland as the Queen of Scots.

The King left Edinburgh on Tuesday morning to go to Northern Ireland as part of his tour of the UK – where he will hear a message of condolence from the speaker of the assembly.

What will happen on Tuesday?

Today marks the final leg of the Queen’s 500-mile journey from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to Buckingham Palace in London.

3pm: St Giles’ Cathedral will be closed to the public as the coffin is prepared to be moved.

5pm: The Queen’s coffin will leave St Giles’ Cathedral bound for Edinburgh Airport.

The public can line the route it will take, which will be St Giles’ Cathedral, Lawnmarket, Johnston Terrace, Castle Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road, Turnhouse Road to Edinburgh Airport.

Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin being carried into St Giles Cathedral on Monday ahead of the service of thanksgiving.

6pm: Accompanied by Princess Anne, the late monarch will be flown to RAF Northolt.

7pm: The coffin will arrive at RAF Northolt before being driven to Buckingham Palace.

8pm: Her Majesty arrives at Buckingham Palace.

Her coffin will spend one night at her former home of residence before being taken to Westminster Hall.

There she will lie in state for four days ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Leaving her beloved Balmoral behind

On Sunday, the Queen left her beloved Balmoral Castle for the final time.

The 96-year-old head-of-state was spending the summer at her beloved Aberdeenshire castle when she fell ill.

Floral tributes were left outside the gates of Balmoral Castle as thousands turned out to pay their respects. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The Queen died peacefully at the 50,000-acre estate on Thursday.

The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, draped in a Royal Standard Flag, led the cortege with Princess Anne and her husband, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence following in the car behind.

The journey from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh spanned six hours, with thousands lining the route to pay homage to the late monarch.

