Key timings for Tuesday as Queen to say final farewell to Scotland with flight from Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Queen Elizabeth II is bidding Scotland farewell for the final time.

Thousands of mourners are still queueing across Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty’s coffin – which has been at rest in St Giles Cathedral overnight.

More than 26,000 people have walked visited the coffin since around 5pm on Monday.

The queue has now been closed off with no one else allowed to join as it is feared even those already in line might not make it into the cathedral before it closes at 3pm.

Even in the early hours of Tuesday morning, people were queueing up for two hours to get into the building.

Reports on social media suggest some were waiting more than 10 hours to catch a final glimpse before she takes her final journey out of Scotland this afternoon.

Hi Majesty King Charles and his siblings – The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – held a vigil around her coffin on Monday evening.

For 10 minutes, the four siblings stood in silence with their heads bowed as they guarded their mother’s coffin.

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, known to many in Scotland as the Queen of Scots.

The King left Edinburgh on Tuesday morning to go to Northern Ireland as part of his tour of the UK – where he will hear a message of condolence from the speaker of the assembly.

What will happen on Tuesday?

Today marks the final leg of the Queen’s 500-mile journey from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to Buckingham Palace in London.

3pm: St Giles’ Cathedral will be closed to the public as the coffin is prepared to be moved.

5pm: The Queen’s coffin will leave St Giles’ Cathedral bound for Edinburgh Airport.

The public can line the route it will take, which will be St Giles’ Cathedral, Lawnmarket, Johnston Terrace, Castle Terrace, Lothian Road, Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road, Turnhouse Road to Edinburgh Airport.

6pm: Accompanied by Princess Anne, the late monarch will be flown to RAF Northolt.

7pm: The coffin will arrive at RAF Northolt before being driven to Buckingham Palace.

8pm: Her Majesty arrives at Buckingham Palace.

Her coffin will spend one night at her former home of residence before being taken to Westminster Hall.

There she will lie in state for four days ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Leaving her beloved Balmoral behind

On Sunday, the Queen left her beloved Balmoral Castle for the final time.

The 96-year-old head-of-state was spending the summer at her beloved Aberdeenshire castle when she fell ill.

The Queen died peacefully at the 50,000-acre estate on Thursday.

The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, draped in a Royal Standard Flag, led the cortege with Princess Anne and her husband, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence following in the car behind.

The journey from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh spanned six hours, with thousands lining the route to pay homage to the late monarch.