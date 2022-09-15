What are your rights if you want time off work for the Queen’s funeral? By Lottie Hood September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 8:36 am 0 Many people will be taking the day of the Queen's funeral off of work. Supplied by Shutterstock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Scotland Family still have hope on anniversary of man’s disappearance Woman killed in two-vehicle crash Nurseries closed in E.coli outbreak cleared to reopen Covid hospital numbers down 5% in a week, figures show The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop 1 Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community 0 Film exploring racism and slavery set for UK premiere and tour Dog attack leaves 69 ducks dead and 30 injured on Elgin farm Woman stranded on rock rescued by lifeboat Her Majesty the Queen leaves Scotland for last time 0 More from Press and Journal WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky 0 The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights 0 Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins… Editor's Picks WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in Moray Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road