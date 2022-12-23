White Christmas in numbers: Sixty years of snow days in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

White Christmas in numbers: Sixty years of snow days in the north and north-east

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
December 23, 2022, 5:55 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 1:37 pm
Snow falls across Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snow falls across Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There’s still time to put a bet on for whether this year will be a ‘white Christmas’… but what can the past tell us about the chances of one in the north and north-east?

The Met Office has said a white Christmas is most likely in north-west Scotland this year.

To mark the season – we’ve looked at the number of white Christmases across the country going back to 1959, and where has had the most snowfall days.

How do we determine what is a White Christmas?

The Met Office accepts December 25 as a white Christmas if there has been a single snowflake observed falling on any of the 24 hours that make up the day.

It looks at a number of sites across the UK, including within the north and north-east, and analyses data from observing stations to look at snowfall, and snow depth.

Below is a chart showing all of the stations across Scotland which recorded any snowfall on Christmas day from 1959 to last year. 1995 was the snowiest year with 77 different locations in Scotland recording at least some snowfall.

How likely is a white Christmas anyway?

The Met Office has stated that since 1960, “around half of the years have seen at least 5% of the network record snow falling on Christmas Day. This means we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a ‘white Christmas’.

“However, the Dickensian scene of widespread snow lying on the ground on Christmas Day is much rarer. There has only been a widespread covering of snow on the ground (where more than 40% of stations in the UK reported snow on the ground at 9 am) four times since 1960—in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010.”

The last time it was deemed to be a white Christmas in the UK was actually last year, but only 6% of the observing stations saw snow, and only 4% of those said there was snow lying.

In 2010, there was snow on the ground at 83% of the stations, which is the highest amount on record. Snow or sleet only fell at 19% of stations though.

So waking up to a blanket of snow this year is unfortunately just not that likely.

The chart below shows official white Christmases at a selection of weather stations across the north and north-east – showing how often each station has been luck enough to see that snowfall.

Where’s the most likely place to see a white Christmas?

We analysed data provided by the Met Office to see which locations saw the most snowfall days on Christmas Day.

This doesn’t mean it’s the most likely place this year, betting odds would answer that question, but these are the places that have seen the most white Christmases out of all the observing stations in Scotland.

Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway saw the most Christmas days with snowfall, followed by Lerwick in Shetland and Leadhills in South Lanarkshire.

Met Office says chance of white Christmas across Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

