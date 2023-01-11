In pictures: Secondary school teachers take to the pickets in nationwide strike action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Secondary school teachers across the north and north-east are taking part in a day of nationwide strike action.

Teachers have formed picket lines across the country due to an ongoing dispute over pay.

It is the second strike day in a row with primary teachers lining up outside school buildings yesterday.

Members of the major teaching union EIS – and their dogs – have donned “Pay Attention” vests and gathered with colourful placards and flags.

NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes (AHDS) unions also have members on strike today.

The unions previously rejected a pay rise offer of 5%, which they said was not in line with the cost-of-living crisis.

EIS, which represents about 80% of the country’s teachers and lecturers, is requesting a 10% pay rise for members.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary for EIS, said: “Teachers really do not want to be out in the streets – in the cold, wind and rain – to seek a fair pay increase, but have been forced into this position by the inaction of the Scottish Government and COSLA on teacher pay.

“After dragging the negotiating process out for the best part of a year, the Scottish Government and COSLA only have themselves to blame for the situation we find ourselves in today.”

More strikes to come

If the dispute is not resolved, teachers will go on to strike for 16 consecutive school days later this month and into February.

From January 16, teachers from two local authorities will take strike action each day.

Ms Bradley added: “For six months, we have seen little or no progress in negotiations, with the Scottish Government and COSLA only reheating an old, already rejected offer, and attempting to sell it to teachers as new, fresh and appealing.

“Scotland’s teachers haven’t been fooled by the spin, and are now taking the only option that remains – the withdrawal of their labour – to seek a better, fairer offer on pay.

“It is only within the last week, with the second round of strike action looming, that we have seen some small signs that the Scottish Government and COSLA are prepared to work towards making an improved offer.

“Should a new, improved and credible, offer arrive in sufficient time, this will be considered by the EIS and our sister teacher unions in the hope that further strike action, scheduled to commence next week for 16 consecutive days, may yet be avoided.”

Photos from the picket lines

Striking images of @EISUnion members from across Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/cMXZmNKPkI — Aberdeenshire EIS (@AbdnshireEIS) January 11, 2023

A dark mornings picket at The Gordon Schools pic.twitter.com/U1SZeLQZco — Aberdeenshire EIS (@AbdnshireEIS) January 11, 2023

Mackie Academy in Aberdeenshire are braving the cold to support the #PayAttention campaign and fight for a fair pay award. #EISStrike pic.twitter.com/Uoh5ggQk19 — EIS (@EISUnion) January 11, 2023

Cults Academy, Aberdeen, calling on the Scottish Government and COSLA to #PayAttention and deliver a fair pay award to teachers. #EISStrike pic.twitter.com/Jy6fgCO2Wa — EIS (@EISUnion) January 11, 2023

Harlaw Academy members in Aberdeen are wrapped up warm and wearing their #PayAttention colours to fight for fair pay #EISStrike pic.twitter.com/gf60cPJn3M — EIS (@EISUnion) January 11, 2023