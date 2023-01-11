In pictures: Secondary school teachers take to the pickets in nationwide strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

In pictures: Secondary school teachers take to the pickets in nationwide strike action

By Ellie Milne
January 11, 2023, 10:59 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 3:51 pm

Secondary school teachers across the north and north-east are taking part in a day of nationwide strike action.

Teachers have formed picket lines across the country due to an ongoing dispute over pay.

It is the second strike day in a row with primary teachers lining up outside school buildings yesterday.

Members of the major teaching union EIS – and their dogs – have donned “Pay Attention” vests and gathered with colourful placards and flags.

NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes (AHDS) unions also have members on strike today.

Teachers from Milnes High School in Fochabers this morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The unions previously rejected a pay rise offer of 5%, which they said was not in line with the cost-of-living crisis.

EIS, which represents about 80% of the country’s teachers and lecturers, is requesting a 10% pay rise for members.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary for EIS, said: “Teachers really do not want to be out in the streets – in the cold, wind and rain – to seek a fair pay increase, but have been forced into this position by the inaction of the Scottish Government and COSLA on teacher pay.

“After dragging the negotiating process out for the best part of a year, the Scottish Government and COSLA only have themselves to blame for the situation we find ourselves in today.”

More strikes to come

If the dispute is not resolved, teachers will go on to strike for 16 consecutive school days later this month and into February.

From January 16, teachers from two local authorities will take strike action each day.

Ms Bradley added: “For six months, we have seen little or no progress in negotiations, with the Scottish Government and COSLA only reheating an old, already rejected offer, and attempting to sell it to teachers as new, fresh and appealing.

“Scotland’s teachers haven’t been fooled by the spin, and are now taking the only option that remains – the withdrawal of their labour – to seek a better, fairer offer on pay.

“It is only within the last week, with the second round of strike action looming, that we have seen some small signs that the Scottish Government and COSLA are prepared to work towards making an improved offer.

“Should a new, improved and credible, offer arrive in sufficient time, this will be considered by the EIS and our sister teacher unions in the hope that further strike action, scheduled to commence next week for 16 consecutive days, may yet be avoided.”

Photos from the picket lines

Union members formed a picket line in Fochabers on Wednesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
SSTA and EIS members gathered outside Portlethen Academy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Official picket line supervisor at Portlethen Academy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
EIS representative Murdo MacLeod, PE teacher Laura Keay, physics teacher Michael de Bruin,<br />music teacher Robert Ross, PE teacher Kazya Stevens, RMPS teacher Henry Archibald, English teacher Paul Jenkins and geography teacher Brian Donlin at Milnes High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The picket line outside Portlethen Academy on Wednesday morning. Image: DC Thomson.

Some teachers brought their dogs along to the picket lines. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Strikers at Milnes High School held signs stating they are “overworked and underpaid”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Milnes High School PE teacher Laura Keay and English teacher Paul Jenkins. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Editor's Picks