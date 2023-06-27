Ultra-runner sets amazing new Munros record by conquering all peaks in just 31 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ultra-runner sets amazing new Munros record by conquering all peaks in just 31 days

Jamie Aarons ran, cycled and kayaked between all of the peaks.

By Katrine Bussey
Jamie Aarons at the peak of a munro holding a glass of champagne surrounded by supporters.
Jamie Aarons completed all of Scotland's Munros in just over a day. Image: Andy Stark/Stark Images/PA Wire

A woman has set an incredible new record for scaling all of Scotland’s Munros in just over a day.

Ultra-runner Jamie Aarons, 43, finished in 31 days 10 hours and 27 minutes, smashing the previous record for a self-propelled challenge by more than 12 hours.

This saw Ms Aarons – who is originally from California but moved to Scotland in 2005 – run, cycle or kayak between each of the Munros, Scottish mountains with a height of more than 3,000ft.

How did Jamie conquer all of Scotland’s Munros?

Starting at Ben More on the Isle of Mull on May 26, Ms Aarons – who works as a social work adviser for the Scottish Government – covered a momentous 1,600 miles.

Over the course of the challenge she ascended 135,366 metres – the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 16 times, as she travelled around 817 miles on foot, 515 miles by road bike, 230 miles on a mountain bike and 30 miles on her gravel bike, as well as seven miles by kayak.

Sleeping an average of just four hours a day throughout the challenge, she managed to complete 14 Munros within 24 hours.

Jamie Aarons had a huge support team while she set the new Munros record. Image: Andy Stark/Stark Images/PA Wire

The record had previously been held by former marine Donnie Campbell, from Skye, who completed a similar challenge in 31 days, 23 hours and two minutes in 2020.

Ms Aarons was inspired to do her own challenge after learning of his record, saying it planted a “a seed in my brain as we were emerging from Covid restrictions”.

But having read that Mr Campbell slept for eight hours a night, she realised she might be able to beat his record.

She climbed her final Munro, Ben Klibreck, in Sutherland in the Highlands, at 4.57pm on Monday.

As well as setting a new record, she completed the challenge in less than half the previous fastest time for a woman, which had been set jointly by Libby Kerr and Lisa Trollope in 2017, with the pair taking 76 days and 10 hours.

Speaking at the start, she said: “My journey will take me across the length and breadth of Scotland, across sea and lochs, from remote glens to the highest point in the United Kingdom; and across more miles of bog than I care to think about.”

Huge support team to set new record

It is the third time the endurance athlete has climbed all of Scotland’s Munros, with Ms Aarons first doing them in 2013 with partner Andy Taylor.

The couple then did all 282 peaks again a few years later, this time taking the rescue dogs they adopted from Spain, Pirate and Hope – who she has dubbed the Fluffs.

This time round Mr Taylor drove the van, donated by ACL Hire, that was used as a support vehicle on the route, providing a bed, kitchen and office facilities, as well as towing the bikes she used along the way.

She was supported by a team of 117 volunteers, who brought food, clothing, running shoes, bikes and overnight camping equipment to her along the way.

Ms Aarons said it had been a “team effort”, though she added: “I may be the most sleep-deprived and midge-bitten amongst us.”

As well as breaking the record for a self-propelled Munro challenge, she has also raised cash for World Bicycle Relief.

The charity provides bikes to children in poorer nations, allowing them to ride to school as well as helping them get to health clinics and markets.

Ms Aarons said raising money would help to “motivate me through the tough miles”, with the athlete having raised £14,000 for the charity – more than double her initial target of £6,000.

She now hopes to go on and raise £30,000 for the good cause.

