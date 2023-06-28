Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Former Lord Chamberlain to royal family dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Former Lord Chamberlain to royal family dies aged 97

He was one of the key mourners at the funeral of the Queen at Westminster Abbey and, accompanied by his son, attended the coronation of King Charles in May

By Chris Ferguson
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.

Lord Airlie of Cortachy, Kirriemuir, former Lord Chamberlain to the late Queen, has died aged 97.

He was the same age and a close friend of the former monarch and ran the royal household from 1984 until 1997.

On August 31, 1997, in his final year in the role, Lord Airlie was required to officiate at RAF Northolt to receive the aircraft carrying the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, who has died in a car crash in Paris earlier in the day.

The photographs of Lord Airlie that day show a reassuring figuring providing support to Prince Charles and the family of Diana.

The Right Honourable David Ogilvy, 13th Earl of Airlie, remained active until recent weeks, his son, Lord David Ogilvy said.

He attended the service of thanksgiving for the late Queen at St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, in September last year.

He was one of the key mourners at the funeral of the Queen at Westminster Abbey and, accompanied by his son, attended the coronation of King Charles in May.

For decades, Lord Airlie, his wife Lady Virginia, and their six children called Cortachy Castle, near Kirriemuir, their home.

Lord and Lady Airlie outside Cortachy Castle in 2014.

They only moved to a smaller property nearby in 2014 when Lord Airlie was 88 and his wife 82. Airlie estates, which also includes Airlie Castle, had been in the family’s hands for at least 700 years.

In recent months, Lord Airlie, whose younger brother, the late Sir Angus Ogilvy was married to Princess Alexandra, had been living at his London home.

Lord Airlie, KT, GC,VO, PC, was born in London in 1926, the eldest son of David Ogilvy, Earl of Airlie and Lady Alexandra Coke.

He was educated at Eton and served as an officer in the Scots Guards during the Second World War. He remained in the army until 1950 when he began studying estate management at the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester.

Lord Airlie and the Queen at Linn of Muick in September 1960.

In 1953 he joined merchant bankers, J Henry Schroder, was appointed a director in 1961 and then chairman in 1973.

He left the firm in 1984 to become Lord Chamberlain. Lady Ogilvy was a Lady of the Bedchamber from 1973 until the death of the Queen in September 2022.

Lord Airlie had served as Lord Lieutenant of Angus and was founding chancellor of Abertay University, Dundee, in 1994, serving until 2009.

He played an active role in the community in Angus and was a particular supporter of the Glenisla Games to which he welcomed Prince Charles as a guest in 2019 to mark the games’ 150th anniversary.

Prince Charles and Lord Airlie at Glenisla Games in 2019.

Lord Airlie and Lady Virginia married at St Margaret’s, Westminister, in a ceremony attended by the late Queen and the Queen Mother. The couple went on to have six children; Doune, Jane, David, Bruce, Elizabeth and Patrick and, in time, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A proud and private man, Lord Airlie was resolutely loyal to the late Queen and the wider household and never discussed the role he played on behalf of the royal family and the 700 staff for whom he was responsible.

However, when the Queen died last year, he did pay warm tribute to the “truly remarkable lady (who) devoted her whole life to the welfare of her people and her country.”

