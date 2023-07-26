Andy Horsey: Popular Angus gardener dies three weeks after retiring

Gardener Andy Horsey, who worked for Angus Council in Montrose and across north Angus, has died suddenly – just three weeks after retiring.

He retired on June 14, a day before his 63rd birthday and had been looking forward to moving in with his fiancée of 41 years, Lynne McIntosh.

The couple had known each other since childhood and began going out together when Andy was 19 after meeting up in the Four Seasons nightclub in the town.

They lived separately but enjoyed foreign holidays together three times a year.

Andy had been due to sell his flat and move in with Lynne when he died suddenly at home on July 11.

Early years

Andrew Taylor Horsey was born in Montrose in 1960, one of three boys to Stan and Helen Horsey.

The family lived in Reform Street and it was there that Andy first met Lynne.

“My mum was friends with a Mrs Robb who lived in street so we were there visiting a lot.,” Lynne said.

“Andy and I had always known each other since we were kids. He was always there; he was always part of my life but now he has gone, and so suddenly.”

Andy was educated at North Links Primary School before moving on to Montrose Academy where he played football for the school team.

When he left school aged 16 in 1976, Andy had a spell working in the Chivers fruit and vegetable caning factory in Montrose followed by a period working at the abattoir in Brechin.

Local authority career

Lynne said he was not particularly fond of this work so when the opportunity arose to join the then Angus District Council he took it.

Andy trained as a gardener and worked in many Angus communities including Montrose, Inverkeilor, Lunan, Edzell, Brechin and Hillside.

He went on to operate the council’s grass-cutting vehicles and, for the past 18 years, had been a plant operator driving tractors.

Andy played welfare league football in his younger days and played both pool and darts for a number of pubs including the Golf Inn, the Market and the Lochside, all in Montrose.

Holiday time

Lynne said: “Andy had decided to sell his flat and move in with me but that was not to happen.

“We used to love our holidays together and would get away three times a year to places like Egypt, Turkey, Spain, Cyprus and Gran Canaria.

“Our last holiday together was to Fuerteventura in April.

“We were due to be in Turkey at this time but it was better this happened in Montrose rather than abroad.”

Andy’s funeral will take place at Emslie Collier chapel of rest, Broomfield Road, Montrose, on Friday July 28 at 1.30pm.

You can read the announcement here.