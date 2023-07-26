Andy Horsey: Popular Angus gardener dies three weeks after retiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Horsey: Popular Angus gardener dies three weeks after retiring

'He was always there; he was always part of my life but now he has gone, and so suddenly,' says fiancée Lynne McIntosh.

By Chris Ferguson
Former council gardener Andy Horsey of Montrose
Former council gardener Andy Horsey of Montrose has died.

Gardener Andy Horsey, who worked for Angus Council in Montrose and across north Angus, has died suddenly – just three weeks after retiring.

He retired on June 14, a day before his 63rd birthday and had been looking forward to moving in with his fiancée of 41 years, Lynne McIntosh.

The couple had known each other since childhood and began going out together when Andy was 19 after meeting up in the Four Seasons nightclub in the town.

They lived separately but enjoyed foreign holidays together three times a year.

Andy had been due to sell his flat and move in with Lynne when he died suddenly at home on July 11.

Early years

Andrew Taylor Horsey was born in Montrose in 1960, one of three boys to Stan and Helen Horsey.

The family lived in Reform Street and it was there that Andy first met Lynne.

“My mum was friends with a Mrs Robb who lived in street so we were there visiting a lot.,” Lynne said.

“Andy and I had always known each other since we were kids. He was always there; he was always part of my life but now he has gone, and so suddenly.”

Andy was educated at North Links Primary School before moving on to Montrose Academy where he played football for the school team.

When he left school aged 16 in 1976, Andy had a spell working in the Chivers fruit and vegetable caning factory in Montrose followed by a period working at the abattoir in Brechin.

Local authority career

Lynne said he was not particularly fond of this work so when the opportunity arose to join the then Angus District Council he took it.

Andy trained as a gardener and worked in many Angus communities including Montrose, Inverkeilor, Lunan, Edzell, Brechin and Hillside.

He went on to operate the council’s grass-cutting vehicles and, for the past 18 years, had been a plant operator driving tractors.

Andy played welfare league football in his younger days and played both pool and darts for a number of pubs including the Golf Inn, the Market and the Lochside, all in Montrose.

Holiday time

Lynne said: “Andy had decided to sell his flat and move in with me but that was not to happen.

“We used to love our holidays together and would get away three times a year to places like Egypt, Turkey, Spain, Cyprus and Gran Canaria.

“Our last holiday together was to Fuerteventura in April.

“We were due to be in Turkey at this time but it was better this happened in Montrose rather than abroad.”

Andy’s funeral will take place at Emslie Collier chapel of rest, Broomfield Road, Montrose, on Friday July 28 at 1.30pm.

