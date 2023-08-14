Retiring SNP MP says Scotland will be independent in ten years despite party chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retiring SNP MP says Scotland will be independent in ten years despite party chaos

SNP MP Peter Grant speak to The Courier about his decision to stand down from the Commons.

By Alasdair Clark
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant
Glenrothes MP Peter Grant will stand down at the next election. Image: PA/DC Thomson.

Scotland will be become independent in 10 years despite challenges facing the SNP and a likely Labour government, the party’s retiring MP Peter Grant says.

Speaking as he prepares to leave elected politics for the first time in half a lifetime, Peter Grant is buoyant about the future.

Mr Grant insists Scottish independence is inevitable, even with predictions of a Labour victory at the next election and the SNP facing a police investigation.

“There will be a pro-independence victory in Scotland. I think the SNP will fight the next election on a specific mandate for independence – not for a referendum,” he said.

“I’d also like to see is the SNP reach out to other pro-independence parties to have parts of the manifestos that are identical.

Peter Grant: SNP must work with pro-indy parties

“Regardless of who is in government they will be forced to respect that mandate.

“Although it’s not as immediate a path as people thought we could take, I think it’s much more certain to deliver independence.”

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant doesn’t think a Labour victory will affect the chance of independence. Image: PA

Some have speculated Mr Grant and other SNP MPs who are stepping down are doing so to avoid defeat – something he emphatically denies.

Instead, he says it’s simply the right time personally. His wife, Dr Fiona Grant, also stood down as a Fife councillor at the last local election.

He said: “During my time there I’ve noticed it has taken its toll physically and mentally.

“Do I really think I’m going to be fit for how hard I know the job is by the time I’m 69?

“I like to think I will be, but I can’t go to people and ask them to elect me because I think I will be.”

From opposition to council leader

Mr Grant first became a councillor in Fife in the 1992 local elections.

He spent many years in opposition, but eventually took control of the council from Labour after the 2007 election in coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

One senior council source told The Courier that during this time Mr Grant proved a popular leader among staff at the local authority.

The officer, who is not authorised to speak publicly, said: “Peter was really highly thought of, as soon as he took office he made an instant effort to understand every level of the council.

“It was the first time there had been a coalition and there was some nerves about what that would be like, but actually the entire five years were quite stable even though there were some difficult issues.”

Time as councillor ‘more rewarding’ than Westminster

Rather than his election to Westminster, it’s this time on Fife Council that Mr Grant looks back on with most fondness.

He told The Courier: “The thing that was most rewarding was my time as leader of the council.

“There’s things I can point to and say that wouldn’t have happened because of me, a lot of other things it’s a bit like a football team – it’s seldom one person who wins the game.

“During my time in parliament, it’s hard to point to those things and say I did that.

“There’s a lot of really direct local stuff I enjoyed as a councillor that you don’t get to do as an MP.”

Peter Grant while leader of Fife Council. Image: Kris Miller

But Mr Grant is proud of his office’s record of supporting constituents in tribunals against the Department for Work and Pensions.

He says they have helped constituents win back over £750,000 in sanctioned benefits

But he adds: “Although there’s a financial payment, if it’s someone arguing about their disability benefit they feel their character has been slighted – they’re accused of being a cheat.

“If we go through a tribunal, they know an influential body has said they are telling the truth. You are giving them back their integrity and reputation.”

MP admits ‘real regrets’ over some issues

Amid the high points, Mr Grant admits he does have some real regrets.

“The one thing I look back on with regret is when we changed the system of care charges during the first year of the administration.

“We had to do something, Labour had slashed the social work budget and at that time there just wasn’t senior oversight of the budget.”

The issue was seized on by Labour in 2008 when Mr Grant contested the Glenrothes by-election for the SNP.

Fife had traditionally been a Labour stronghold, but the election came after a string of disappointing results – including the party’s loss to the SNP in Glasgow East.

Then First Minister Alex Salmond campaigns with Peter Grant during the 2008 Glenrothes by-election. Image: PA
Hope was high in the SNP, with Alex Salmond confidently predicting victory ahead of the vote. Privately, Labour insiders said they thought the seat would be lost to the nationalists too.

But despite this and predictions they’d snatch the seat by as many as 1,000 votes, SNP campaigners were reportedly in tears as the scale of Labour’s victory was revealed with a majority of over 6,000.

Then deputy first minister Nicola Sturgeon blamed the loss on a “relentlessly negative” Labour  campaign – focussing solely on the single issue of care charge rises.

The SNP’s Peter Grant and his wife, Dr Fiona Grant – who also served as Fife councillor. Image: PA/Alamy

Now Mr Grant admits the “bruising experience” is one of his biggest regrets.

He says: “We made a point of putting together the proposals so very few elderly people would be affected.

“What we didn’t appreciate was that younger people with disabilities weren’t covered. The impact on them was more severe than we appreciated.

“If I knew then what I knew two or three years later, it would have been different.

“But the fact remains, even after we made the changes the charges were not out of kilter with Scotland and miles below what they were in England.”

Peter Grant’s advice to successor

After decades representing Glenrothes in one form or another, Mr Grant says his advice for his successor is to be realistic about what they promise astute locals.

In particular he points to the state of the Kingdom Shopping Centre as well as poverty and the cost of living as the central issues.

“Voters here will be switched on enough to look at the candidates and the party, if they are saying they’ll help the cost of living they’ll have to answer how,” he warns.

“People will respond well to a candidate who wants to see how to improve the town centre, they won’t respond well to someone who promises a magic fix.”