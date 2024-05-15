Portlethen doctor fears lurcher who bit her during home visit could strike again

A Portlethen doctor who was attacked and injured by a dog while on a house call is worried that the animal remains at large to attack again.

Occupational therapist Dr Jennifer Caldwell says she has been left anxious and fearful following the attack which happened earlier this year.

The 71-year-old is concerned that despite reporting the incident to Police Scotland and the local authority, she has heard nothing further.

Dr Caldwell, who required hospital treatment after the February 9 attack, says she is extremely concerned that the dog could attack someone else visiting the house.

Dr Caldwell: ‘The dog lunged at me’

Dr Caldwell explained how the incident happened while she was visiting a property in the village of Stanley in Perthshire to assess a patient for compensation after an incident they had been involved in.

She said: “When I went to the door the person I was going to see answered.

“At the same time a large, lurcher-style dog bounded out of the house and came straight for me.

“The dog just lunged for me and sunk its teeth into my hand.

“The woman grabbed the dog and took it out into the garden.”

Dr Caldwell said that by now her hand was bleeding profusely and the woman handed her a tea towel to bandage it.

She said: “I was very shaken and found this to be a very traumatic experience.”

Dr Caldwell went to Perth Royal Infirmary where her wound was cleaned, x-rayed and stitched.

She was also given a tetanus injection.

She said: “I am well used to dogs and have three Jack Russell’s of my own.

“But I am now extremely nervous around big dogs.”

Fears the dog could attack again

Dr Caldwell added: “I have to visit a lot of people in their homes in the course of my work and I now hate doing this as I am fearful something like this could happen again.

“A lot of clinicians like me frequently have to visit people in their homes and we don’t know when they might have a dog that could behave like this again.

“I reported the matter to both Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council but have heard nothing since.

“This dog could potentially attack again. I would like to know that something has been done about it.”

She said: “My hand has more or less healed now but I remain very anxious and very concerned.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of a dog having attacked a woman at a property on Murray Place, Stanley around 12pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said the matter is in Police Scotland’s hands.