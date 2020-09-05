Alistair Greig appeal: Conman will fight his conviction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alistair Greig appeal: in the final part of our special series we reveal that, more than four months after being jailed for 14 years, North-east fraudster Alistair Greig is fighting his conviction. And discover how a regulator missed a chance to stop most of it happening due to a misplaced email.

Section Five: The Missed Opportunities

So how did Alistair Greig get away with such a massive crime for so long? According to one associate of Greig, he was never seen using a laptop or a smartphone, and would only use an old Nokia, while instructing others to send emails on his behalf.

That would make the paper trail trickier to follow should anyone in authority come snooping.

He also had a façade of innocence. One source told us that, when he discovered a former colleague had been jailed for fraud, Greig was “beside himself with rage”.

“He couldn’t believe someone would be so reckless – so for him to follow that path surprised everyone,” the source added.

Those who knew Greig told us how he had a gift for duplicity.

If you don’t know there’s something to look for, you can’t find it.”

Though he knew Judi was married when they met while working together he charmed her and left his wife for her.

One source told us: “Even after that, he would cheat, deny everything, then win the woman back with charm. Going from Jekyll to Hyde and back.

“Yes, he could be a real charmer, but there was definitely a nasty side to him, and people tried their best to keep away from that. In many cases their livelihoods depended on it.”

A source at the heart of the investigation told us: “It only ended because of a whistleblower. That was down to the structure of the fraud. It wasn’t being advertised, it relied on word of mouth to flourish and the funds were being siphoned into a slush fund, so auditors couldn’t see it.

“Without Keith Ingram alerting Sense, it is hard to tell how long it would have gone on for.

“If you don’t know there’s something to look for, you can’t find it. Greig had done it for 13 years and, unless everyone wants their money out at the same time, it keeps going.”

A civil case in London brought by 95 of Greig’s victims found Sense did nothing wrong and that decision was upheld on appeal.

The Supreme Court did not grant permission for a further hearing.

‘Genuine sympathy for those deceived and defrauded by Greig’

In a statement sent to us, Sense director Stephen Young said: “Sense was also a victim of Alistair Greig’s dishonesty. By the time Midas joined the Sense Network in 2007, Greig had been running his scheme for over six years. Sense discovered the scheme and reported it to the FCA and the police. Their investigations quickly showed that it was a Ponzi scheme.

“We have always felt genuine sympathy for those deceived and defrauded by Greig. We are also pleased the High Court in Edinburgh saw fit to impose a 14-year sentence on Greig.”

A source, who was in contact with Sense staff throughout the investigation, told us: “If Sense knew something was amiss earlier, it would have gone in heavy handed and found the smoking gun.

“But if you don’t know there’s something to look for, you can’t find it.”

The source added Sense incurred a £500,000 legal bill and the case took a heavy toll on the health of its staff.

“Just being associated with the awful thing those victims went through, it was horrible for the people at Sense,” said the source.

While the courts were satisfied Sense acted as best as it could and that Midas staff did not act illegally, we can today reveal the Financial Services Authority (FSA) missed three opportunities to snare Greig much earlier than 2014 .

And one of the oversights was down to a misplaced email.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which replaced the FSA in 2013, has now apologised in writing to Greig’s victims after a watchdog recommended it do so.

Only two of Greig’s documented victims had money invested in his scheme before the FSA missed the first opportunity to catch him. Accord Mortgages, part of the Yorkshire Building Society, threw him off its mortgage lending panels after accusing him of mortgage fraud in 2008.

The FSA was notified about this but did not look into Greig’s other activities. Robert Morfee, a now-retired consultant for Cubism Law, complained to the FCA in February 2019 on behalf of Greig’s victims.

Had Greig’s victims known in 2008 about the mortgage fraud allegation, they would have been queuing out of the door to get their money out.” Robert Morfee

However, the FCA claimed the matter was investigated “in a timely manner and in line with process at that time.”

Unsatisfied by that defence, Mr Morfee complained to the Financial Services Complaints Commissioner Antony Townsend who said: “I was surprised when I learned this.

“The fact that a major building society felt it necessary to remove (Greig) from its panels because of concerns about (his) integrity might be seen as a good reason for the regulator to make significant further inquiries.”

‘FSA failed to act’

A second missed opportunity came in July 2012 when Greig lied to the FSA in an email when he wrote: “I can confirm I have never been removed from a mortgage panel.”

Mr Morfee said: “This we know is a lie. Yet FSA failed to act on this knowledge.”

The FCA said the investigation was “thorough” and in line with process at that time, but Mr Townsend said: “It appears the FSA…decided to take no further action on the grounds that nothing had significantly changed since 2008. In my view, that was a judgement which was not defensible.”

The third missed opportunity came when whistleblower Richard Evans, of Banff-based Structured Financial Planning, contacted the FSA in October 2012.

Mr Morfee said: “The FSA took the decision not to take any action. This allowed the scheme to operate until 2014”.

Explaining the error, the FCA said a case file should have been opened and added: “However, a case does not appear to have been opened” and this was likely due to Mr Evans’s email being directed to the wrong department.

As a result “no task was generated for anyone to take the issue forward. Consequently, the referral email was unnoticed and no follow-up action was taken,” said the FCA, which added that its systems have since improved.

‘FSA did a terrible job’

Mr Townsend added: “The FSA did not intervene on three occasions: the first was a consequence of its policies, and I cannot consider that further; but the second and third were in one case a deliberate decision not to investigate further and in the other an administrative error.

“There is no question that the two errors were significant ones.”

One victim, who asked not to be named, said: “The FSA did a terrible job.”

Now living in New Zealand, Mr Morfee told us: “It is absolutely outrageous what has happened. It should be a national scandal in Scotland.

“Had Greig’s victims known in 2008 about the mortgage fraud allegation, they would have been queuing out of the door to get their money out.”

Mr Morfee has called for a judicial review into the FCA’s decision not to compensate the victims for their legal expenses. Separately, most of the victims have received up to £85,000 each from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This is because, during a a civil court case in London, the scheme was officially classified as an “an investment”.

It is understood one of the key drivers in establishing that classification was Greig’s now ex wife, Judi, who provided assistance to the victims after she discovered his scam.

Explaining what could happen next in the case, Mr Morfee said: “Those are legal proceedings that could be taken in the form of a judicial review. Whether the clients will do that, I do not know, I’ve suggested it.”

Philippa Hann, managing director of litigation at Clarke Willmott, who has also advocated for Greig’s victims said: “There clearly were red flags in Greig’s behaviour.

“Where the FSA had noticed Greig had lied to it about being thrown off a mortgage panel, it ought to have removed the permissions for him to have any access (to people’s funds). Had it done that, far fewer people would have been affected by Greig’s fraud.

“Could the FSA have done better? Yes. Does the FCA have an incredibly difficult job? Yes. They are taking steps, but there are problems. They have apologised to the victims.”

She said it was unfair 95 of Greig’s victims who brought that civil case will receive the same level of compensation from the FSCS as those who did not, as they will have to pay high legal fees.

‘Secretive’

The civil action cost around £1.5 million – around £15,800 for each for those 95 claimants. On the subject of a possible judicial review, Ms Hann suggested the mental toll could be too much for some of them.

She said: “The clients have been through so much. It’s taken them six years of having their expectations raised and dashed.”

She said, in order to protect investors in future, finance firms should be compelled to take out comprehensive insurance policies.

An FCA spokeswoman declined to comment on the case.

Ms Hann said: “One of the issues is the FCA is so secretive. There would be merit in it being more open. It ends with distrust on all sides. It is to its detriment because it does some really good work.”

Section 6: Alistair Greig appeal

The man behind what has been described as Scotland’s biggest ever fraud has launched a legal bid for freedom, we can reveal.

Alistair Greig has instructed solicitors to seek leave to appeal to the Scottish Court and Tribunal Service (SCTS) – and his case is to be called to the Appeals Court in Edinburgh on September 7.

An SCTS spokesman said: “Mr Greig lodged his intent to appeal against his conviction. The court has advised that this appeal for conviction and sentence is due on September 7.”

On that day, judges are to consider whether or not to grant permission for an appeal to proceed.

DCI Iain McPhail said: “Greig is still denying it to this day and has now appealed his conviction. Again, that just demonstrates the kind of individual he is. He has got no thoughts for anybody else, only himself.”

Meanwhile, we can now reveal that 194 people have so far applied to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) for compensation, claiming they were a victim of Greig.

The maximum each claimant can be awarded is £85,000.

An FSCS spokeswoman said: “FSCS has paid compensation for around 180 claims, paying out around £9.3 million. Seven claims are in progress and seven were unsuccessful.

“If your readers believe they have been a victim…they can submit their claim to FSCS via fscs.org.uk”

Victims could receive more compensation after the conclusion of a proceeds of crime hearing.

It is a question we’ve put to him and we still haven’t had any answer – ‘where is this money?'” DCI McPhail

Investigators will attempt to establish if Greig has funds or assets and prove to a judge they were obtained illegally.

A source close to the case said: “The entirety of that [investigation] work is done. It would just be a case of ensuring there are no identifiable assets out there that we haven’t found.”

A judge could decide to confiscate any funds or assets with the proceeds going to the victims or into the public purse, to pay for the court proceedings.

A proceeds of crime hearing is scheduled for later this year but it is understood the case is likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic causing a backlog in court cases.

That delay could benefit police as it gives them more time to locate any assets Greig might be hiding.

DCI McPhail said: “It is a question we’ve put to him and we still haven’t had any answer – ‘where is this money?’

“Greig wasn’t particularly cash rich and didn’t have a number of assets that were identifiable for restraint and seizure. I think there is money elsewhere. In an effort to support the victims to try to get a better recompense and to give them some closure, we’ll continue to look at this.

“If there is any further information that comes from anyone reading this in relation to any assets Greig may have, that would be something we would very interested in.”

When asked if Greig could have money stashed away abroad, DCI McPhail said: “Absolutely.”

Red tape

DC Stuart Murray, who also worked on the investigation, added: “[Police] can’t just go and restrain foreign bank accounts – there’s a lot of red tape. If Greig is not taking responsibilities for his crime, I would ask him to tell us where the money is if he’s got any.

“If he is able to give us any information in relation to that it is something we would absolutely speak to him about if he was willing to do that.”

It is understood some of Greig’s victims have received a share in approximately £380,000 on a pro-rata basis from the FCA – funds left in the Midas account when it was dissolved in September 2017.

Graham Hudson, a victim in the case, said: “The compensation is welcome, but the legal fees will account for a chunk of it.”

Several politicians from all sides of the political spectrum have supported the victims’ fight for more compensation. North East MSP Kevin Stewart, and Scottish local government minister, has written to the UK Government’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen to look at the compensation aspect again.

Mr Stewart wrote: “I believe it is wrong that those who took up the fight [by funding the civil case] and were rightly awarded compensation should be out of pocket due to the legal expense of doing so.

“I would hope you would agree that it is unacceptable that those who took up the fight against injustice should not be worse off.

“Therefore, I am asking that you take the necessary steps to ensure that the authorities can compensate those who have been left out of pocket.”

A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment, but said the department would respond to Mr Stewart’s letter shortly.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with information.

If you have any more information about Greig’s illegal activities, you can speak to Dale Haslam in confidence by emailing dale.haslam@ajl.co.uk