Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Specials

Fears Vietnamese trafficking gangs will bring crystal meth labs to Scotland

By Sean O'Neil
June 11, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: June 11, 2021, 7:37 am
Post Thumbnail

From 2018 there has been a huge increase in Vietnamese victims being discovered in Scotland with trafficked humans found across Aberdeen, Tayside, Fife and Inverness last year.

The sharp rise in numbers could be a sign of established OCG networks already operating in England expanding their businesses north of the border.

Mimi Vu, an anti-human trafficking expert with Raise Partners, believes the victims located in Scotland are being exploited by satellite branches of the criminal gangs operating in London.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Specials team

More from the Press and Journal