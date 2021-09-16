News / Specials Stuck in Rent: I’m young, trustworthy and have a job so why can’t I buy a home? By Sean O'Neil September 16, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 16, 2021, 12:18 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Aberdeenshire Dundee Highlands Property renting More from the Press and Journal Specials team Highlands Highland MSP fronts new campaign to change prostitution laws to criminalise men who pay for sex September 6, 2021 Specials Neo-Nazis in our midst: Fears young men from north and north-east being groomed August 17, 2021 Premium Content Highlands Mum and daughter who fled Fort William house fire lead protest outside Highland Council August 12, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Highland road closed following crash near Thurso Caley Thistle now have a target on their back, says Billy Dodds Aberdeen teen Calvin Ramsay not fazed by Everton links, insists boss Stephen Glass Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81 Galliford Try steered clear of “Boris Bridge” after AWPR fiasco Pensioner exposed himself at bus stop and walked naked wearing only a facemask Premium Content