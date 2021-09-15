Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east rail disruption following train fire at Cupar station

By Lauren Taylor
September 15, 2021, 8:03 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 10:26 am
Fire on Caledonian Sleeper train at Cupar railway station has disrupted the Aberdeen to Edinburgh railway line
Fire crews are tackling a blaze on board a passenger train at Cupar railway station – disrupting the main railway line between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

It is understood to have involved a Caledonian Sleeper service, but it is not known if any passengers were on board at the time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at Cupar railway station where a passenger train is on fire. The fire is located in the front carriage.

“It’s not confirmed if there were any passengers onboard at the time.”

Disrupted train services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh

The railway line between Aberdeen and Edinburgh has been disrupted and customers are advised replacement transport has been put in place.

ScotRail has announced on social media that services north of Dundee should not be impacted by the fire at Cupar.

It tweeted: “We’re going to divert our Edinburgh-Aberdeen trains that (run) via Perth wherever we can. This will add some time to your journey, but it will remove the need to travel by bus.”

However, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has cancelled the train scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7.52am, stating that replacement transport will be arranged.

ScotRail will allow passengers with a LNER ticket to use their services, claiming that it is now only trains between Arbroath and Edinburgh that are now being affected.

A fire service spokesman said: “There was an electrical fire underneath the first carriage of the train. Our crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. We sent three appliances.

“We arrived at 5.46am and the stop message came in at 7.26am. “We left the scene at 8.10am.”

