Section of A96 near Blackburn reopens following two-vehicle crash

A section of the A96 between Aberdeen and Blackburn has been reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called out to the road at around 1.25pm, and the eastbound carriageway was closed at Tyrebagger.

A recovery vehicle took the damaged vehicles away from the scene earlier, and the lanes were fully reopened at around 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.25pm on Thursday September 16 we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A96 southbound near Blackburn.”