Highland trains delayed after vehicle hits bridge near Wick

Train services in the Highlands were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a bridge.

ScotRail says a crossing between Wick and Scotscalder had been struck.

Safety inspections needed to be done before train services could pass over the bridge again.

ScotRail warned trains from Inverness would terminate and begin in Lairg until the damage could be assessed.

However, the operator has now confirmed that engineers have inspected the bridge and train services can run as normal.